SAG SZN

Sag stunner Teyana Taylor celebrated her 33rd birthday with Lil Baby, Janelle Monáe, Muni Long, London on da Track, and more at the renowned Rick Owens Miami Store during this year’s Art Basel weekend.

Taylor stunned in a rose petal red Rick Owens look from his Spring 2024 collection that popped in photos from the star-studded occasion.

Other notable attendees at the exclusive event included Alton Mason, SaintJhn, Rich the Kid, Stacey Barthe, and Liz Cambridge who were immersed in a swanky atmosphere that reflected the host’s unique style, elegance, and edge.

Powered by distinguished wine brand Taylor Port, the fashionable affair paired the avant-garde interior of Rick Owens with the richness of the refined beverage.

Throughout the night, guests were treated to signature cocktails by Hennessy that complemented the elevated night of luxury complete with a multi-course dinner experience intertwining art, fashion, and music.

Check out more selects from the event below:

With Miami’s famed Art Basel as the backdrop, this celebration not only commemorated Teyana’s “Jesus Year” but also served as a testament to her influence within the realms of fashion and culture.

And that was only the beginning of an EPIC night that peaked when Teyana cozied up with Victoria Monét in a now-viral Art Basel moment that sent fans (and everyone else) into a frenzy.

Victoria and Teyana so yummy, I’m bout to bu—-pic.twitter.com/ps1S8TfCsc — 𝔏𝔢𝔞𝔥 ☾☀︎ (@redforjanet) December 14, 2023

Victoria Monet and Teyana Taylor 😩

pic.twitter.com/AnkRjeytE4 — #BreonnaTaylor, MSW (@Stea1TH_06) December 12, 2023

Victoria with Teyana Taylor and Janelle Monae pic.twitter.com/OD0wqNka4Q — Victoria Monét Updates (@victoriantribe) December 12, 2023

Victoria Monét & Teyana Taylor take shots in Miamipic.twitter.com/r8wYlZiv9P — EscapeTracks (@escape_tracks) December 11, 2023

