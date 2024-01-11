Bossip Video

On his podcast, Stephen A. Smith slammed Jason Whitlock across every corner of the Internet in an incendiary 45-minute video where he called him a “b***”, “fat piece of s***” and the “worst human being he’s ever known.”

We all live for those moments when a high-performing professional gets out of character and has to put someone in their place, and on January 10, we witnessed exactly that with Stephen A. Smith.

In a loooong video that the sports commentator says he warned ESPN about in advance, he called out right-wing commentator Jason Whitlock and left no stone unturned. You can tell from the very start this was a well-planned slander session in response to comments that Whitlock made about his book.

Whitlock previously alleged that Smith told several lies in his book Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes, and he laid into him on YouTube.

During the video, Whitlock also compared his feelings for Smith to those of Katt Williams’ feelings for Kevin Hart and alleged that the story in his book “doesn’t add up.”

“I mean it from my soul when I say this is the worst human being I’ve ever known,” Smith said. “I don’t know of another human being worse than Jason Whitlock. He is a piece of s–t. He’s the dude that’s going to have a funeral and ain’t going to be no pallbearers, he is the absolute worst.” […] “I hate this bastard. He is the worst human being any of you will ever meet. He is Cain, he is a devil, the worst.”

He continued,

“He says ‘I’m your man.’ That’s what he does. You think I’m lying? Ask ESPN. Ask Fox. Ask the Kansas City Star. Ask them all. I could not imagine, as a black man, knowing our history, anything worse than a white supremacist. That is until Jason Whitlock came along. He’s worse than them. He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good, fat-a** human being I have ever known in my life.”

In case people didn’t understand how much SAS doesn’t like Jason Whitlock, he revealed that he even got it in writing he’d never have to work with him at ESPN.

“I don’t know of anyone who has this in their contracts—I had it in my contract, and I have a copy of it, where it specifically stipulates that I never work with Jason Whitlock,” he shared. “It’s in writing. No wonder you didn’t see him on First Take.” Once upon a time I actually tried to speak up for this damn cretin,” added Smith who says he thought Whitlock was just misunderstood.

Clearly, he no longer feels that way about “this bastard [who] is worth less than a cockroach” and neither “moral” nor “ethical.”

Stephen A. Smith Says Jason Whitlock Is “Worse Than A White Supremacist”

We highly doubt that Stephen A. Smith will backtrack on his words because it’s clear he’s standing on business.

As for Jason Whitlock, he offered an unbothered response on social media likening Smith to a “baby seal.”

You can watch the entire Stephen A. Smith Vs. Jason Whitlock rant below.