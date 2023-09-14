During his appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast Stephen A. Smith alleged that Shannon Sharpe was “pushed out” of UNDISPUTED by Skip Bayless.
Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith have officially begun their new era on our televisions every Monday and Tuesday on First Take. After an abrupt departure from FS1’s Undisputed with Skip Bayless Shannon Sharpe has landed on his feet. While it seemed he left the show on his own terms after several on-air flare-ups with Skip, we’re now hearing a different story.
While on the Joe Budden Podcast Stephen. A Smith was accused of sending shots at Skip. While he didn’t confirm nor deny sending shade, he gave a different perspective on Shannon Sharpe’s departure.
“I didn’t look at it that way. I would’ve looked at it that way if Shannon left of his own volition.” said SAS.
“That’s the first time I’ve ever heard that” Budden replied.
“I’m telling you he was pushed out,” Smith said. “It’s fact. They can deny it. He wouldn’t. I can promise you that. He was pushed out.” Smith reasserted.”He didn’t want to leave. He was notified that your services would no longer be needed.”
Smith went on to claim it’s Shannon’s story to tell after essentially telling the story himself. Additionally, SAS revealed watching it unfold reminded him of being fired in 2009 when people claimed his career was over.
“But, then again, that’s his story to tell,” said the commentator. “But, I’m telling you what I know and I’m giving you facts. And so, when I saw that…it wasn’t just that I know the brother’s talented. It wasn’t just that I know that he’s a three-time Super Bowl champion and an NFL Hall of Famer. It wasn’t just that I knew he was in television the last six years. I saw me from the standpoint of I was let go in 2009 and left for dead.”
After learning how nasty Shannon’s departure likely went it makes sense why so many people praised his emotional last episode hosting UNDISPUTED. In the last episode, both hosts shared appreciation for each other as if nothing was wrong behind the scenes.
Hopefully, Shannon Sharpe will detail what really went down soon.
