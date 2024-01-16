Bossip Video

If you missed last night’s star-studded Emmys, we’ve compiled a list of all the big winners including Niecy Nash-Betts who electrified the audience with an empowered speech.

After being delayed by the Hollywood strikes the 75th annual Emmys went down live from the L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater.

Netflix cleaned house with its series Beef, while The Bear dominated its second award show this month.

Speaking of The Bear, Variety reports that actress Ayo Edebiri’s win makes her just the third black woman to win for best supporting actress in a comedy series.

Last year Sheryl Lee Ralph won for Abbott Elementary, and before that, Jackée Harry took the award for 227 back in 1987.

Similarly, Niecy Nash-Betts took home the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

An emotional Niecy won for her work in the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and she thanked several people including herself.

“I’m a winner, baby! Thank you to the most high for this divine moment,” Variety reports Nash-Betts said from the stage. “Thank you, Ryan Murphy, for seeing me. Evan Peters, I love you. Netflix. Every single person who voted for me. Thank you. My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work. Thank you.”

She continued,

“I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do,” she continued. “I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go, girl, with your bad self. You did that.’ Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who have gone unheard, yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor!”

Play

During last night’s ceremony, Elton John also historically became the 19th person to achieve EGOT status with his first Emmy win for his live special. EGOT is an acronym for a person winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

You can find the full list of 75th annual Emmy winners below.

Outstanding drama series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us

“Succession” *WINNER

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear” *WINNER

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Outstanding limited series

“Beef” *WINNER

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” *WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession” *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” *WINNER

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” *WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” *WINNER

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” *WINNER

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef” *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” *WINNER

Richard Jenkins “Dahmer -Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” *WINNER

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” *WINNER

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding talk series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” *WINNER

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

Outstanding scripted variety series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” *WINNER

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” *WINNER

Beau Willimon, “Andor”

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, “Bad Sisters”

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”

Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul”

Craig Mazin, “The Last of Us”

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” *WINNER

Joel Kim Booster, “Fire Island”

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, “Fleishman is in Trouble”

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, “Prey”

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, “Swarm”

Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Mark Mylod, “Succession” *WINNER

Benjamon Caron, “Andor”

Dearbhla Walsh, “Bad Sisters”

Peter Hoar, “The Last of Us”

Andrij Parekh, “Succession”

Lorene Scafaria, “Succession”

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding variety special (live)

“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” *WINNER

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna”

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

“The Oscars”

“75th Annual Tony Awards”

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” *WINNER

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Mekki Leeper, “Jury Duty”

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, “Only Murders in the Building”

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two”

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” *WINNER

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show”

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”

Tim Burton, “Wednesday”