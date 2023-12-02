Are you ready for Renaissance: the movie?
Everybody and their mama graced the shimmery chrome carpet for Beyonce’s Renaissance film world premiere that doubled as a Destiny’s Child reunion without Farrah Franklin and her now-infamous luggage.
The exclusive affair brought out some of entertainment’s biggest names including Lizzo, Normani, Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Lupita Nyong’o, Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Lori Harvey, and more to the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
A week later, Queen Bey took over London with her second premiere that brought out Taylor Swift, Will.I.Am, Vivica A. Fox, Blake Lively, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and many more.
As expected, the nearly 3-hour film captures the transcendent magic of the record-setting tour while blessing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at Queen Bey’s brilliance in motion.
According to a press release, “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ (in theaters Dec. 1) accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”
“It’s about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.
Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”
Check out the wig-snatching trailer below:
Based on Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay‘s emotional reaction to the film and other glowing reviews, it’s more than just a film. It’s a moment.
“The woman is a director in every sense of the word and beyond,” she wrote in an epic IG story post. “Every decision that a director makes in the course of our work, she does brilliantly.”
This post from Ava DuVernay giving Beyoncé her flowers as a director gave me chills. She really can do anything beyond what you’d expect and that is why she’s one of the greatest artists of all time. https://t.co/kjxhcEbMYK pic.twitter.com/obTvqRukE5
— IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) November 26, 2023
Will you be seated for Beyoncé’s Renaissance film? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the world-stopping premieres on the flip.
Farrah’s luggage has arrive to the premiere of Beyoncé's #Renaissance film. pic.twitter.com/5BKpNYtTIo
— Vontay is typing… (@ayeyovontay_) November 26, 2023
the renaissance thanksgiving turkey attends beyoncé’s renaissance film premiere pic.twitter.com/OkyXD8P6GW
— wiLL (@willfulchaos) November 26, 2023
Queen Elizabeth arrives at #RENAISSANCEPremiere pic.twitter.com/bbZo6Lwm6E
— Pokemon Awake (@PokemonAwake) November 30, 2023
Me showing up to the #RenaissanceFilm Premiere uninvited: pic.twitter.com/Sg0Qgr7N1v
— Mela Yela (@_melayela_) November 26, 2023
im sorry but that fist is KILLING me lmaoooo https://t.co/7URXYPs0HS
— hermona. (@THEROYALKOURT) November 26, 2023
https://t.co/N0OH1eBo7h pic.twitter.com/VrETrD39s9
— kario. (@itsKARY_) November 26, 2023
This video probably the reason Beyonce never invited Farrah 😩 #RENAISSANCEpremiere pic.twitter.com/3jtKK8W46x
— DeMarko (@freakymarko) November 26, 2023
“Well, I guess it's about that time. Time for the last song. The last song we’ll ever sing together. You know, we’ve been together a long time. I promised Kelly I wouldn’t cry. And I’m not crying. I'm very happy. You know, there aren’t 3 children of Destiny…there’s 5.” pic.twitter.com/3S2GersyAd
— kario. (@itsKARY_) November 26, 2023
this is how those dolby seats had me at amc like that music was SHAKING😭😭😭 https://t.co/MMF8oVOT80
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) December 1, 2023
She’s always in this jack skellington ass suit https://t.co/L4Z1uUX3rh
— pure/homie (@anthnyxyz) November 26, 2023
