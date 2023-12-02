Are you ready for Renaissance: the movie?

Everybody and their mama graced the shimmery chrome carpet for Beyonce’s Renaissance film world premiere that doubled as a Destiny’s Child reunion without Farrah Franklin and her now-infamous luggage.

Why are yall like this?! pic.twitter.com/GzbJmIdz1c — They Have The Range (@HaveTheRange) November 26, 2023

The exclusive affair brought out some of entertainment’s biggest names including Lizzo, Normani, Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Lupita Nyong’o, Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Lori Harvey, and more to the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

A week later, Queen Bey took over London with her second premiere that brought out Taylor Swift, Will.I.Am, Vivica A. Fox, Blake Lively, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and many more.

As expected, the nearly 3-hour film captures the transcendent magic of the record-setting tour while blessing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at Queen Bey’s brilliance in motion.

According to a press release, “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ (in theaters Dec. 1) accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”

“It’s about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Check out the wig-snatching trailer below:

Based on Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay‘s emotional reaction to the film and other glowing reviews, it’s more than just a film. It’s a moment.

“The woman is a director in every sense of the word and beyond,” she wrote in an epic IG story post. “Every decision that a director makes in the course of our work, she does brilliantly.”

This post from Ava DuVernay giving Beyoncé her flowers as a director gave me chills. She really can do anything beyond what you’d expect and that is why she’s one of the greatest artists of all time. https://t.co/kjxhcEbMYK pic.twitter.com/obTvqRukE5 — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) November 26, 2023

Will you be seated for Beyoncé’s Renaissance film? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the world-stopping premieres on the flip.