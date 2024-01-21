Bossip Video

After Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus recently announced that she suffered a stroke, she shared some good news about her health.

On Friday, the 24-year-old took to her Instagram stories to update concerned supporters following the health scare. She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Cori also said that she was still in the hospital but expected the doctors to let her go home “soon.”

“I truly appreciate all the love and support fr. again I’m human and I go thru s**t like everybody else which is why I’m so open about my life because I know I feel alone but we are never alone someone is always going thru d**n near the same. still here hoping to be home soon,” she wrote, according to HipHopDX.

Cori’s latest posts also included pictures of the flower arrangements and stuffed animals she received to lift her spirits. Cori and her loved ones must be breathing a sigh of relief about her recovery after the shocking ordeal.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Cori revealed early Thursday morning that she had to be rushed to the hospital with a “severe stroke.” She took to Instagram Stories to reveal the heartbreaking news in a vulnerable moment that left her in tears.

“I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she wrote. “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”

The cause of Cori’s stroke remains unknown to the public so far. Both Cori and her famous father have been open about her lifelong health challenges. She had lived with a Lupus diagnosis, an autoimmune disorder, since she was only six years old.

The young entrepreneur isn’t alone in dealing with the disease. About 1.5 million people in the U.S. have Lupus, according to the Lupus Foundation, Ohio. Several other celebrities also live with Lupus, like Toni Braxton, Nick Cannon, K. Michelle and Consequence.

The Choc Factory founder previously said she found the regimen of daily prescriptions overwhelming and sought out alternative medicine. Hopefully, Cori’s health will continue to improve with the help of her medical team.

Get well soon, Cori Broadus!