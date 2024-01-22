Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week brings some powerful transits starting with Pluto sliding into Aquarius over the past weekend on the 20th bringing with it a long fiery streak of chaotic change. Brace yourselves my love – this transit remains for the next 20 years. Next up your girl Venus moves into Capricorn from January 23, 2024, to February 16, 2024. This is an amazing transit for getting to the bag and creating fruitful new partnerships. It’s a great time to do self-love and glamour rituals to make yourself more attractive romantically. Why? Because Capricorn energy – is a “get it done and done well!” Type of vibe. The underdog is also exalted in this position. Finally on the 25th we have a Full Moon in Leo which is great for being seen, and taking up space which is a bit abrasive to the collaborative energy of a Sun currently transiting Aquarius. In general you must be careful of emotional outbursts and being overly reactionary to world events that truly don’t affect your daily life. Alrighty, let’s see what the week has in store for you. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

CAPRICORN:

For those of you who have been privately going through battles that very few know about, your Spirit guides want you to know that relief is on the horizon this week. Yes you will still have some lingering skirmishes but all will be sunny by Spring. RED FLAGS: Stand in your truth especially with family and work bullies. This is not the time to back down to keep the peace when you know you’re in the right. Just be diplomatic but don’t cower. SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been thinking of sprucing up your home – add bright neon or jewel tones and bring in some air cleaning plants like Snake plants.

