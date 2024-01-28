Bossip Video

Joseline Hernandez’s case for the backstage beatdown of Joseline’s Cabaret alum Big Lex is finally coming to a close.

The Zeus Network star found out her fate in the case in the messy melee against Big Lex at the Mayweather vs. Gotti exhibition fight in Miami in 2023. In addition to the misdemeanor charges for the backstage brawl, police added two felonies for fighting the cops who arrested her. The back-to-back beatings went viral, but Joseline never doubted that she’d come out on top.

TMZ reports the court sentenced the Teflon TV titan to two years probation. According to the plea deal, Joseline pleaded no contest to “resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, and trespassing.

The deal prohibits the former LHH: ATL star from contacting Big Lex or her family. The court also ordered Joseline to write a letter of apology to the officers assaulted during her arrest.

The terms of Joseline’s probation require random drug testing and a 29-week online batterer’s intervention class. This should help the proud mom learn techniques to de-escalate future feuds rather than come out swinging.

The “Vegas” rapper still has the freedom to continue her cabarets and travel across the U.S. as long as her parole officer approves.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Joseline and her entourage got into a knock-down, stomp-out brawl with her reality TV rival. It was “on-sight” between the former so-stars turned enemies, who exchanged several shady shots at each other.

When they reunited at the Zeus Network event, Joseline gave Floyd a run for his money.

Big Lex called 9-1-1 to press charges against the Puerto Rican princess immediately. She denied needing medical attention but said she “got jumped,” telling the operator, “They beat me real bad.”

In later interviews, Joseline said that she didn’t even know Big Lex and wanted to start a new era as a businesswoman and artist.

The bilingual baddie already announced plans to expand her shows with a male strip show called “Dancing Freakz.”