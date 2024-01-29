Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

TThis week all is pretty quiet in the cosmos as Pluto and the Sun nestle more deeply into Aquarius – you can expect a bit of swift change in your life. It’s best to embrace it and lean in. In the end it will be to your benefit. Let’s see what’s in store for you this week! Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

Expect a lot of suppressed memories to come up for healing as we move deeper into this Aquarius season. This has to happen so that your true personality and your next level growth can rise to the top. Just keep in mind that our memories can be fuzzy – so take your time addressing any situations with any memories that come up with third parties. Sending love. RED FLAG: Shadow wounds are only painful when we choose not to heal and learn from them. Lean in and heal. SWEET SPOT: Your good fortune can be found in chosen family and curated community. Read this again.

