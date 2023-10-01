NeNe Leakes and Bethenny Frankel are airing out Andy Cohen and revealing their real relationships with the Housewives host: “I don’t think he ever liked me,” said one of the stars.

The Real Housewives OGs chopped it up on the latest installment of Frankel’s podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel. They discussed their complicated relationship with the 55-year-old Bravo boss.

The reality stars have an extended history with Andy since both NeNe and Bethenny joined the Real Housewives franchise in 2008. At the time, Andy worked as a Bravo executive producer and up-and-coming on-air personality.

The two say they may have appeared to be “Andy’s Favorite” on camera, but they weren’t actually close friends.

“I don’t feel like we were good friends,” Nene told Frankel according to PEOPLE. “My good friends, I go to their house or I visit their home at some point, so I never visited his home. … [We were] probably a little more than [colleagues] because I could call him on his cell,” she explained. “I have gone out with him, out on the town, and I’ve gone drinking with him and I’ve partied with him. … [But] I did not know where it stood. I thought we had a good relationship.”

The blonde said her friendship with Cohen was “a real game” that Housewife had to lace up for.

“He’s at the top and he is moving everybody around on the board,” Frankel co-signed. “There’s always questions, ‘Who texts you the most? Who do you text the most?’ And the thing is, we’re all in the game.” “I remember one year, I was off the Housewives and I went to his house for his Christmas party and there were all these famous people there and I felt special. And then, you know, I’m sitting next to him at this reunion and now I feel special. And it reminds me of you with your parents … we all want his approval, we all want to be the favorite. We want to be able to say, ‘I’ve been on that show the most.’ It’s like a calling card.” “There’s a psychology that goes on with this group and this show,” Bethenny added. “He used to be an executive and he’s a producer so there’s this power play. … It’s tricky.”

