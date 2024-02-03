Falsetto fury!

Social media is buzzing over Jacquees accusing Trey Songz of snatching out approximately 5 of his tender dreadlettes during a chaotic kerfuffle in Dubai.

In a series of since-deleted posts, Jacquees, 29, claimed he was assaulted by Songz during a heated altercation while the two were partying at a club in the UAE.

“I want the world to know this b**** a** n**** Trey Songz is a b****,” Jacquees shouted in a clip shared to his Instagram account on Feb.1, according to The Neighborhood Talk.

“This n**** came in the club talking ‘bout rape. F*** you talking ‘bout rape for b**** a** n****? Then you come outside the club and swing on your little brother. You’s a b***h,” Jacquees continued.

The Georgia native claimed that Songz was upset about a woman “that wasn’t even his “b****” at the time. Before wrapping up his rant, Jacquees shouted out Chris Brown (???) and warned Songz to stay away from him.

“F*** you b**** a** n****. You a rapist, b****,” the singer shouted, referencing the rape allegations that were brought forth against the “Say Ahh” artist in 2022.

In a follow-up post (scrubbed from the R&B star’s Instagram account), Jacquees posted the dreadlocks that Songz allegedly yanked from his scalp during their falsetto fracas in Dubai.

Jacquees has his dreads out on display like museum artifacts pic.twitter.com/pCM7HfinCS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 2, 2024

Why he got the dreads laid out like that though? 😭 pic.twitter.com/TBoP6vcdiF — Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) February 2, 2024

“F*** Trey Songz can’t come back to Atlanta,” the singer captioned in the photo carousel. He also claimed that Songz hated on his outfit before their Dubai fight popped off.

“This n**** came in the club and said I got on QUE FIT LOL WHOLE TIME N*GGA HATING!! THIS MAN DANCING INTRODUCING HIMSELF TO N***** ALL TYPE OF SH*T B*TCH A** N****AND I GAVE THAT B*TCH A** N**** A COMPLIMENT MAN F*CK YOU P***Y YOU A HOE BOY THAT LOVE BE FAKE AND THIS N*GGA PULLED OUT MY DREAD YOU BETTER BE GLAD THEM BOYZ WASNT ME BOY YOU OVER WIT IN THE A EVERYSHOW WE THERE FROM THE A TO NC TO FLORIDA ALL THAT SH*T.”

😳Jacquees has banned Trey Songz from Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/JxOdXUD82K — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 2, 2024

Despite Jacquees’ going OFF, a seemingly unbothered Trey Songz took to Instagram to promote his forthcoming tour and coincidentally posted pics of himself alongside Atlanta celebs T.I. and Tiny as if to scoff at Jaquees’ ATL ban.

“LOVE HARD TOUR COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU,” Songz captioned a slideshow of himself riding on an expensive yacht and partying.

It didn’t take Jacquees long to go Live and double down on his accusations of Songz being a rapist.

“These n***s hoes for real, that n*** did it. I don’t know what y’all talking about, he did it,” said Jacquees during a rant.

Naturally, social media exploded with jokes about the unserious saga that continues to trend across the internet.

How Trey Songz crew pulled up on Jacquees at the club pic.twitter.com/J9sOvVqvqP — Prosecco Papí (@Proseccoriqo) February 2, 2024

Whose side are you on: Quees or Trey? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to their tender tussle on the flip.