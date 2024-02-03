The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Astro Overview:

This week we are moving full speed into the Age of Aquarius with so many prominent planets moving into this sign- expect this week to be subtly (or not) transformative.

Spend a lot of time being introspective and observe the choices that you make – are they healthy patterns or destructive? Don’t judge yourself just get to the root of the why.

Expect a bit of a rumble on the American political stage (yes there’s more) and surprising reveals from some beloved celebrities who has this sign prominent in their planet.

Transits to note:

A New Moon in Aquarius on Feb 9th which will now line right up with both the Sun and Pluto in Aquarius pushing us deeper into the Age of Aquarius. Under this New Moon you can do a simple ritual of writing down some of the ways you seek to expand your consciousness /spirituality over the next 30 days as well as call in new friends and partners that can help you do this.

Then on the 10th, we slip mentally into this sign as Mercury joins the Aquarian party bringing with it a fresh wave of mental activity – enhance this by taking in a ton of helpful information in any way that you see fit. As a spiritualist I’m always going to encourage you to expand your spiritual gifts and your consciousness.

Also it’s totally cool to wear those zany outfits – Aquarians love “zany” — especially if you’re bopping around during NYC FASHION WEEK, which kicks off the fashion season on the 9th, or you’re taking in Art during Mexico City’s gloriously indulgent art week which kicks off on the 7th.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you.

