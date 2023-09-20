It looks like the rumors might be true about a Baltimore Ravens player kickin’ it with a Kardashian. A new report has surfaced alleging that Odell Beckham Jr., 30, is “hanging out casually” with Kim Kardashian, 42.

The story comes from Page Six which reported on Tuesday that Beckham and the mother of his child, Lauren “LoLo” Wood, are no longer together and he’s been spending time with Kimmy Kakes.

Citing sources, the outlet said that the two Hollywood pals have been “mostly hanging out in groups as they share lots of mutual acquaintances” and it’s “not serious” since Kim’s main focus is her multiple businesses as well as her kids; North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

The rumor comes amid a source alleging on Deux Moi’s “Deux U” celebrity gossip podcast that the two are kasually kuffed up.

“Kim Kardashian has a new love interest,” said the insider on the podcast as reported by The Mirror last week. “He plays for the Baltimore Ravens, so that was East Coast.”

Eventually, the informant blatantly said; “It’s Odell Beckham Jr” and added that he and Kim were “hanging out very recently.”

As you can imagine, some people are none too pleased to hear that Odell kould be the latest love interest of the Kardashian especially Ravens fans who think the so-called “Kardashian curse” is real.

And… Cue Odell ankle injury. “The Curse” lives on. https://t.co/c2pfeBwCcK — Chris Manno (@Mann_O_Steel17) September 19, 2023

Me warning Odell about the Kardashian curse:pic.twitter.com/qXB5mTFKMD https://t.co/Ew1ACQlqhe — Rick E Langston (@radvstheworld) September 19, 2023

I don’t want no kardashian curse coming the Ravens way. Odell better stop that shit in its tracks and not be a simp 🥴 https://t.co/gAkF41N3gf — Jonathan Fuentes (@Jon_Fuentes_) September 20, 2023

In related news, there’s also speculation that Odell’s ex has reacted to the rumor via a cryptic post.

Hit the flip for that.