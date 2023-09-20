It looks like the rumors might be true about a Baltimore Ravens player kickin’ it with a Kardashian. A new report has surfaced alleging that Odell Beckham Jr., 30, is “hanging out casually” with Kim Kardashian, 42.
The story comes from Page Six which reported on Tuesday that Beckham and the mother of his child, Lauren “LoLo” Wood, are no longer together and he’s been spending time with Kimmy Kakes.
Citing sources, the outlet said that the two Hollywood pals have been “mostly hanging out in groups as they share lots of mutual acquaintances” and it’s “not serious” since Kim’s main focus is her multiple businesses as well as her kids; North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.
The rumor comes amid a source alleging on Deux Moi’s “Deux U” celebrity gossip podcast that the two are kasually kuffed up.
“Kim Kardashian has a new love interest,” said the insider on the podcast as reported by The Mirror last week. “He plays for the Baltimore Ravens, so that was East Coast.”
Eventually, the informant blatantly said; “It’s Odell Beckham Jr” and added that he and Kim were “hanging out very recently.”
As you can imagine, some people are none too pleased to hear that Odell kould be the latest love interest of the Kardashian especially Ravens fans who think the so-called “Kardashian curse” is real.
And…
Cue Odell ankle injury.
“The Curse” lives on. https://t.co/c2pfeBwCcK
— Chris Manno (@Mann_O_Steel17) September 19, 2023
Me warning Odell about the Kardashian curse:pic.twitter.com/qXB5mTFKMD https://t.co/Ew1ACQlqhe
— Rick E Langston (@radvstheworld) September 19, 2023
I don’t want no kardashian curse coming the Ravens way. Odell better stop that shit in its tracks and not be a simp 🥴 https://t.co/gAkF41N3gf
— Jonathan Fuentes (@Jon_Fuentes_) September 20, 2023
In related news, there’s also speculation that Odell’s ex has reacted to the rumor via a cryptic post.
Hit the flip for that.
Lauren “Lolo” Wood is making headlines for posting a “mysterious” message on her IG on Tuesday, the same day that the Kim K/ Odell Beckham hangout rumor resurfaced.
The fitness entrepreneur and influencer captioned a set of selfies;
“Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown 🗣️”
Her comments section has been flooded with support from followers who wrote messages like; “Kim K ain’t got nothing on you” and “Odell fumbled, I won’t!”
So far neither Kim K nor Odell Beckham Jr. have spoken on their alleged friendship.
Are YOU keeping up with this rumored new kouple?
Continue Slideshow
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
Way Too Gone: Messiest Reactions To Jeezy Filing For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
It's A Wrap: Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai, Wants Joint Custody Of Baby Monaco Mai Jenkins
-
Bongos, Barbie Bops & A Bedrock Bone: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From 2023 MTV VMAs
-
New Couple??? Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Kuffed Kim Kardashian After He Got Kozy With Khloé Kardashian
-
KJ Smith & Skyh Black Celebrate Their Love With Body Rolls, Boom Kacks & ‘Knuck If You Buck’ At EXTRAvagant Wedding, Trend Across Social Media
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.