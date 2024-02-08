Kenya Moore is officially free from marriage and dishing on moving on from her ex.

“I just want him to do one job, just to love our little girl,” said the Real Housewife of Atlanta who likened her ex to only a “FaceTime father.”

Earlier this week, the actress and reality star was a guest on Tamron Hall and she discussed her recently finalized divorce from ex-Marc Daly, her relationship with her daughter Brooklyn, the future of #RHOA, and her new Lifetime movie, Abducted Off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story.

While chatting with Tamron, Kenya dished on her divorce which she dubbed “the longest in history” finally being finalized. As previously reported Kenya’s divorce from Marc Daly was finalized in December after more than three years of litigation.

“I was 46 years old when I got married,” said Kenya. “I was waiting for the right guy. And I thought that I finally found my prince charming. I was so in love and we got engaged after about seven months of dating. And it just seemed like it started crumbling right before my eyes and I was losing my family that I prayed for my whole life.

She continued,

“Everything is in divine order. And sometimes you have to see the bad in order to see the good in someone else. And I just feel like he wasn’t the one. But guess what? I got a beautiful, beautiful, perfect child. And she deserves to be happy.”

While speaking further about her ex, Kenya told Tamron about what co-parenting (or the lack thereof) looks like. Kenya and the Soko BK owner share a daughter, 5-year-old Brooklyn Daly.

“I feel like he’s been a FaceTime father,” said Kenya candidly. “Even now, we’re in New York, he’s across the bridge and he hasn’t made time to see her for two days and we leave tomorrow. So and that’s, you know, he hasn’t seen her since last year, May…”

She continued,

“She loves her dad, and I want to make sure that she loves him. And this is all she knows right now. And I believe that men and fathers instill self esteem in our little girls. It’s just my belief and it may not be real but it’s what I feel and I just want him to do one job, just to love our little girl, just one job…Everything that I do is for my daughter. I want to teach her how to be strong. I want to teach her how to be focused if something ever happens to her, what to do. I’ve taught her how to fight. I’ve taught her how to hide. I’ve taught her how to dial 91. She knows her address, she knows all of the things. She’s well equipped for survival and being a strong focused Black woman. In terms of being loved. I think that I think that the world knows how much I love my daughter. She’s everything to me.”

That’s not all Kenya had to say however, during another interview, Kenya confirmed that her ex has moved on and has a new fianceé.

