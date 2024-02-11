JacqueEeeEeeEs is at the center of a Twitter finger tussle between his current (possibly pregnant) boo and his ex that’s led to one of them teasing a diss track.

Deiondra Sanders, who is rumored to be pregnant with Jacquees’ child, told her X followers that she was crushed after learning that the “B.E.D.” singer was seemingly still pursuing a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Dreezy. Mind you, the 31-year-old may not have learned the truth if she didn’t post shady subtweets directed at Dreezy that led to the big reveal.

“Why would he switch out a dime for a penny,” Deion’s daughter posted to X, formerly known as Twitter earlier this week. “Obsessed is when you still sending underwear with your face on it to the crib”, she added.

Dreezy proceeded with a one-two combo;

“Obsessed is y’all having a baby on the [way] but the n***a begging to get me pregnant cus he barely fwu bird brain,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Fans assumed Dreezy removed the tweet because she thought she went too far until she followed up with;

“TF I turn yo n***a down EVERY DAY for you. And this is the thanks I get around this mf.”

She also accompanied the message with a series of laughing emojis.

Ouch. Talk about a dagger to the heart. But Dreezy, if you were trying to look out for her, wouldn’t you have informed Deiondra of Jaquees’ shady ways before the X war popped off??

The “Spazz” rapper continued,

“Waitinggg…Cus I’m keeping it REAL cute lol. Yu 34 I thought you was smarter than this…No kids 💋 MUAH.”

To verify her claims or to embarrass Deiondra even more, Dreezy posted receipts of alleged text messages from Jacquees seemingly begging for another chance and saying that he wanted to impregnate her as well.

“Don’t be a dummy,” the crooner reportedly wrote. “Just lemme get you pregnant too.”

Amid the pregnancy offer Dreezy texted back, “Never goofy”, to which Jacquees allegedly replied, “Might as well.”

As if that didn’t injure Deiondria’s heart enough, Dreezy shared another screenshot of messages, accompanied by the caption, “This yo BD??”

Jacquees allegedly that he “doesn’t want” Deiondra before ending with; “I WANT YOU DREEZY.”

Amid the text message reveal, Deiondria took to X to share how God gave her the answers she was seeking, but she was devastated to discover the truth.

“I’m just so heartbroken. I don’t think I ever felt like this before. But it is what it is,” she tweeted. “I prayed for God to show me. I know we should never question God, but sometimes I question why even allow me to love this hard if you knew.” I just feel so stupid & so dumb. #RandomJournal”

Then Coach Prime’s daughter seemingly began to post tweets directed at Dreezy.

“If u wanna believe that then so be it. I actually don’t talk to n****s with girlfriends.” “[Hence why] we was friends for so long.” “If anything you taking your anger out on the wrong person.” “He played you numerous of times not me.” “Now wanna be running back to you cause I dont want him. Lol girl bye.” “U really think u ate.” “U unhappy online and in real life.” “Go build a relationship with yo daddy that don’t really fwy fr.”

Although Deiondra Sanders claimed the drama was beneath her, she continued to partake as she sent shots at Dreezy.

“This is now beneath me for real. Got me arguing with a dusty b***h over a dogg a**n***a. I need to snap back. Y’all can have each other. Go be toxic and let the devil continue having his way with y’all. I’m done with all this s**t.” “Coming at me like I can’t go get a real man, a 100 million dollar n****s tomorrow. B***h the best u can get is Jacquees lol 😭😂😭that n***a lucky I even looked his way. U lucky I even gave u some shine. Y’all Stay in your lane.”

“U got him. And u can have him. Enough is enough.” “I ain’t saying another thing in this foolery. Done took me outta character and s**t. s**t does hurt but oh well. It happens to the best of us. But I can go up from here. Yall can’t. I’m done with all this s**t.”

Deiondra ended her rant by saying, “I lost myself for a minute for a fool but betta believe I’m getting back up!!”

I lost myself for a minute for a fool but betta believe I’m getting back up!! — Deiondra Sanders (@DeiondraSanders) February 9, 2024

Although Deiondra might be done with it, it looks like Dreezy may take things to a new level as she teased a new track that’s seemingly aimed at Deion Sanders’ daughter.

Hit the flip for that.