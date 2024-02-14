Social media is going BONKERS over Marvel Studios’ long-awaited teaser trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine (in theaters July 26) which shattered records with 365 million views in 24 hours to become the most-watched movie trailer of ALL-TIME.

Most Viewed Film Trailers in 24 hours: 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE' – 365M views.

'SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME' – 355.5M views.

'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' – 289M views.

'AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR' – 230M views.

Not much is known about the actual plot of the film which follows our favorite Merc with the Mouth through the multiverse to the end of time (based on what we’ve seen on Loki) where he runs into a seemingly grouchy Wolverine.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

“I knew they were professionals. I knew they were the loveliest of gentlemen, but when you see them as Deadpool and Wolverine, something electric happens,” said Levy of co-stars Reynolds and Jackman, who seemingly had a blast making the film. “And you’re in the presence of icons and even as their good buddy, that gave me a thrill many a day,” he continued. “Hugh, Ryan and I are very good friends in real life. We spend a lot of time together in real life.”

In a recent Instagram post, Jackman showed love to his co-star and director while getting groomed (for a scene?) in a barber chair.

“What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well … not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%. A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew. You are all aces! If you’re reading this and think I mean you, I do. To two of my best mates @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you. LITERALLY! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave.”

Do you think Deadpool & Wolverine will get the MCU back on track? What X-Men character are you most excited to potentially see?