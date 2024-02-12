Bossip Video

Even with his hectic schedule from Super Bowl LVIII, Shannon Sharpe found time to respond to Mike Epps slandering him in his recent stand-up.

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe had a busy week and weekend in Las Vegas, partaking in all of Super Bowl LVIII’s media appearances. Even while on the road he delivered his podcast, Nightcap, with Chad Ochocinco. Even with all the NFL football talk to discuss Unc found time to respond to Mike Epps, who made him the focus of his recent stand-up routine.

During his stand-up, Epps implied the NFL legend was gay on the low, according to RollingOut.

“That n***a Shannon Sharpe called me trying to do an interview,” Epps said. “I said ‘No Madea, I ain’t doing no interview. You not gone look across from me and look at my balls when I’m sitting down.’ I thought he was going to attack Katt,” said epps. “The n***a sh*t is called Shay Shay, the n***a is telling you,” Epps said. “Put a wig on that n***a and tell me that ain’t motherf**king Madea sister. They exposing every motherf**king body.”





During the latest episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe made it clear he isn’t pleased with the indirect allegations. He alleges he never reached out to Mike Epps and if he keeps up he will release the DMs between them.

Also, he made a promise to check Epps’ temperature when he sees him.

“Mention my name again and imma put the DMs….and I don’t like doing this, but ya lying. I don’t care about all that other stuff you can say I’m gay and you can say… I don’t care about that. Because I won’t chase a lie.. I won’t let ya lie on my name,” said a visibly upset Sharpe. “Now you can say all that other stuff I can deal with that. I heard that a thousand times, just like everybody jumping in the chat talkin’ bout oh he don’t like nothing but white women. I done dated a lot of different races.”

Ochocinco, unaware of what Mike had said, tried to interject with the joke Shannon is like Skittles, liking all the different races. However, Shannon was in his zone and kept going on his rant while dismissing the joke.

“Im telling you this and I want somebody to send it to you.” Shannon said directly addressing the comedian. “Say my name again and I’m gone release the DMs. Because ya lying, you said I reached out to you to come on Club Shay Shay. That’s a MOFO lie, when I see ya I’m gone see ya and I’m gone see if you about THAT. Imma see if you wanna say what you been saying…trying to get some jokes because you got mad because Katt Williams did what he did.”

At this point, the Katt Williams interview is the best and worst thing to happen to Club Shay Shay. It has everyone reacting, but now things are becoming personal. With the winning streak Shannon has been on, he should ignore the hate and keep on collecting his wins.

Hopefully, Mike and Shannon can talk things out soon before things get out of hand.

You can watch the full clip of Shannon’s response below.