An all-new reality series about ATL beauties navigating sisterhood and success is coming to WE tv, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

WE tv, AMC Networks’ destination for compelling unscripted television, recently announced that Carlos King’s new series, Bold & Bougie, will premiere Thursday, February 15 at 9 pm ET with new episodes available on popular streaming service ALLBLK every Monday.

Produced by King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment, Bold & Bougie follows dynamic personalities Malaysia Pargo, an entrepreneur, and mother of three, coming off an eye-opening year;

Tameka Foster, a wardrobe stylist to Hollywood’s elite, podcaster, author, and passionate mother, who is embracing her soon-to-be empty-nester life;

Gocha Hawkins, a restaurateur, mother of two, and grandmother of four who is now living in her “unfiltered unapologetic” era with her wife;

Princess Banton-Lofters, a successful talent scout, television producer, business owner, and mother on a quest to get the recognition she deserves…

and Crystal Smith, a restaurant owner and single mother of three ready to reclaim her power following a tumultuous year that included a public divorce from a famous ex.

These women are determined to live unapologetically on their own terms and rewrite their narrative. Spending their entire lives being cheerleaders for others, now, it’s their turn to be the center of attention as they support each other and form an unbreakable sisterhood.

A press release reports that in each hour-long episode, you’ll witness the growing pains that come from love, loss – and hangovers because they still know how to have a good time.

As they celebrate milestones, the women showcase their vibrant personalities and zest for life. However, this sisterhood does not come without its challenges. From career aspirations to personal relationships, each faces unique challenges and triumphs. Some must confront and mend strained relationships, while others lean on each other during both the highs and lows of their journeys. Above all, these women have one common mission: To survive in this dog-eat-dog world, they’ll need to change their narrative and how they have previously been perceived by those around them. Whether it’s learning to finally embrace the maternal relationship between mother and child, or breaking free from the chains of marriage, these women will find their stride in getting their bags, their partners and, overall, their respect. Proving beyond a shadow of a doubt women can have it all— without compromise.

Bold & Bougie Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Thursday’s premiere, we see Malaysia meeting with Gocha and explaining why she’s been missing in action for eight months.

According to the mom/reality star she needed to get her mental health in order after being on Basketball Wives.

“It”s no offense, I just be in my own space,” says Malaysia who also shares that she has social anxiety. “I just went through a traumatic experience and I was kinda off with everybody.”

Malaysia adds that shhe needed a break after being constantly critiqued and “put down” on the show, but now she’s back and better than ever.

“I felt like an abused baby mama so I got my mental together and came back as the person you see in front of you.”

Bold & Bougie premieres Thursday, February 15 at 9 pm ET on WE tv—will YOU be watching?

On Tuesday, the cast of Bold & Bougie brought out fellow reality stars and influencers for a star-studded premiere.

Hit the flip to see who was in attendance.