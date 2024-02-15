Ah yes, Valentine’s Day–a wonderful blend of heart-eyed happiness and bitterness that either gives you warm fuzzies or anxiety while fueling hilarious shenanigans across social media.
This year, it was ridiculous transracial person Rachel Dolezal (who now goes by Nkechi Diallo) making headlines after being fired from an Arizona teaching job over her NSFW OnlyFans account.
Who subscribed to Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans. Show yourselves
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 14, 2024
At some point after her social media infamy died down she started new career as a teacher in Arizona’s Catalina Foothills Unified School District before getting fired over the explicit OnlyFans account.
You may recall BOSSIP reporting on Diallo’s OnlyFans account back in 2022 when she said she was “honoring” Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty by posting spicy shots on the popular subscription service.
“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” said district spokeswoman Julie Farbarik in a statement. “Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”
Reportedly, Diallo had only been working as an after-school instructor when her account was discovered but officials determined that it broke “work-related reputation” rules.
As expected, social media erupted with jokes, utter confusion, and befuddlement over Diallo A) reemerging as a teacher B) going full African-American with her new name and C) having an NSFW OnlyFans account where she’s doing all sorts of freaky things (so we’ve heard).
https://twitter.com/LowkeyBrilliant/status/1757892119375544644
Do you think Diallo deserved to be fired? Would you let her teach your child? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets from Valentine’s Day 2024 on the flip.
“chileee..Miss Sushi Honda is too much for me” https://t.co/EpHPS57HmN
— MOGUL (@jaymesblond) February 13, 2024
Happy Valentine’s Day 💌❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ekn4yVW6vl
— kario. (@itsKARY_) February 14, 2024
kissing another mans baby mama stomach like he the father that stepped up this Nigga might actually be insane https://t.co/Zq1PUbpd5h
— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) February 15, 2024
Niggas “looking” for the condom they know they didn’t bring pic.twitter.com/iKuJ3KnoO6
— ♓️Pisces 3:14❤️ (@motorcityoprah) February 13, 2024
Some old lady in a nursing home getting her card RAN! https://t.co/odQqysg282
— spreadie gibbs (@ForeverThatG1RL) February 15, 2024
Continue Slideshow
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/UJpc2MiGNl pic.twitter.com/NJf2wkj6aA
— B ✨🍓 (@YourFaveBritt_) October 26, 2023
Father God please touch our women, please… right on the brain https://t.co/HYRUc8tQAE
— Legal Shooter (@TheRealDrePapi) February 15, 2024
A guy at my job brought his girl valentine's day gift to the job but my supervisor told him she called off..omg. Yall be easy out here.🥺🙈 pic.twitter.com/TxSYghLcu1
— Lord SkyWalker (@I_Lovemesome_Me) February 14, 2024
https://t.co/UsNfXWse6V pic.twitter.com/85MGuMZWlE
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 13, 2024
“Tasha and Shawn” in this graphic pic.twitter.com/kEexKgW3rV https://t.co/CfKQNFbiuj
— A ✩ (@adryanashton) February 14, 2024
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.