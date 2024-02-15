Ah yes, Valentine’s Day–a wonderful blend of heart-eyed happiness and bitterness that either gives you warm fuzzies or anxiety while fueling hilarious shenanigans across social media.

This year, it was ridiculous transracial person Rachel Dolezal (who now goes by Nkechi Diallo) making headlines after being fired from an Arizona teaching job over her NSFW OnlyFans account.

Who subscribed to Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans. Show yourselves — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 14, 2024

At some point after her social media infamy died down she started new career as a teacher in Arizona’s Catalina Foothills Unified School District before getting fired over the explicit OnlyFans account.

You may recall BOSSIP reporting on Diallo’s OnlyFans account back in 2022 when she said she was “honoring” Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty by posting spicy shots on the popular subscription service.

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” said district spokeswoman Julie Farbarik in a statement. “Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

Reportedly, Diallo had only been working as an after-school instructor when her account was discovered but officials determined that it broke “work-related reputation” rules.

As expected, social media erupted with jokes, utter confusion, and befuddlement over Diallo A) reemerging as a teacher B) going full African-American with her new name and C) having an NSFW OnlyFans account where she’s doing all sorts of freaky things (so we’ve heard).

Do you think Diallo deserved to be fired? Would you let her teach your child? Tell us down below