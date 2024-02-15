Bossip Video

Who’s telling the truth here?

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is shutting down claims that he was kicked out of Allegiant Stadium by his longtime enemy Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl LVIII showdown on Feb.11.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper, 46, took to Instagram to set the record straight after former NFL star Brandon Marshall alleged on I Am Athlete’s Paper Route Podcast that Swift, 34, had him ousted from the stadium for purchasing a booth directly in front of her suite.

“I DIDN’T GET KICKED OUT OF THE SUPER BOWL WE LEFT OUR SEATS TO GO TO YG’S BOX AND SEE DIFFERENT FRIENDS,” the Grammy award-winning producer penned on Feb. 14.

The rapper also shared a screenshot of a Taylor fan encouraging her fanbase, the Swifties, to boot Ye out of the Billboard Top 100 chart by swarming with BeyHive for Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

“MY WIFE HAD NEVER BEEN TO A SUPER BOWL SO I WANTED TO WALK AROUND AND HAVE A NICE TIME WE HAD SUCH A FUN DAY,’ the father of four continued. “THE MEDIA MAY CONTROL THE NARRATIVE BUT THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN.”

Ye hasn’t had the best rapport with the “Trouble” hitmaker over the years. At the 2009 MTV VMAs, the rapper infamously interrupted Swift during her Best Female Video acceptance speech, insisting Beyoncé deserved the award. Despite seemingly resolving their issues and even posing for a photo together at the 2015 Grammys, tensions flared between the duo, again, in 2016 with the release of Kanye’s track “Famous,” which features a controversial lyric aimed at Swift.

Overlooking all of the aforementioned blunders, Ye insisted that he has been more “helpful” than “harmful” throughout the star’s career.

“REMEMBER I WAS ON TAYLOR’S SIDE WHEN SCOOTER BOUGHT HER MASTERS BEHIND HER BACK. SHE AND BEYONCÉ ARE BIG INSPIRATIONS TO ALL MUSICIANS WE ALWAYS SAY HOW BOTH SELL OUT TOURS AND MOVIES. ALSO, I’M SURE I’VE BEEN FAR MORE HELPFUL TO TAYLOR SWIFT’S CAREER THAN HARMFUL,” he said before adding:

“TO ALL TAYLOR SWIFT FANS I AM NOT YOUR ENEMY UUUM IM NOT YOUR FRIEND EITHER THOUGH LOL.”

Brandon Marshall Claimed Taylor Swift Kicked Ye Out For Upstaging Her

During a recent episode of the Paper Route Podcast, former Giants star Brandon Marshall claimed that Swift made a few calls to get Ye kicked out of the Super Bowl after he tried to upstage her during the event.

“So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye’s face was going to be there,” Marshall alleged in a clip shared to the I Am Athlete X page Feb. 12.

The former football star later corrected himself to say that he was referring to Swift, not Katy Perry.

“So, Taylor Swift gets pissed off [and] she makes a call or two — everybody is involved — [and] he gets kicked out the stadium,” Marshall added. “He was trying to leverage her celebrity.”

Yikes!

Swift Called Out Kanye For “Famous” In Her 2023 TIME Feature

Swift hasn’t chimed in on the rumor as of yet, but the popular songstress was vocal about the pain she felt after Ye insulted her on his track “Famous” in 2016.

During her 2023 Person of the Year Interview with TIME, the “Shake it Off” artist said she never gave Ye permission to drop the track that appeared on his album The Life of Pablo. On the song, the Chicago native called Swift a “b*tch” and suggested that he may have a chance of sleeping with her.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*tch famous,” he rapped.

In July 2016, the rapper’s former wife, Kim Kardashian, leaked video footage purportedly capturing a phone conversation between Kanye West and Taylor Swift. In the recording, Swift was heard referring to the controversial lyric as a “compliment,” but according to Swift, the call was a “manufactured frame job” carried out by Kardashian. She had no clue the song was going to feature the insensitive bar.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out there to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she told TIME. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Taylor expressed that the incident felt like a “career death,” but she also “learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies.”

The singer ultimately discovered that “Trash takes itself out every single time.”

Damn Taylor!

Who do you think is telling the truth here? Tell us in the comments section.