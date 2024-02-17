Bossip Video

While Porsha Williams Guobadia might be spinning the block on Real Housewives of Atlanta, we’re here to let you know that Ms. Nene Leakes is NOT!

The franchise show has generated much discussion and speculation about veteran cast members making a comeback. With Porsha’s announcement of her return, fans are anticipating NeNe Leakes to follow suit.

However, sources close to the show revealed to TMZ that NeNe isn’t in any talks to join the upcoming season 16. They were also told producers haven’t reached out to her to have any conversations about the possibility.

This is disappointing news for Nene Leakes’ fans as they’ve been awaiting her return since her departure in 2020.

Fans have flooded her comment section daily with comments such as, “Sign that RHOA contract along with Porsha -thanks management.”

Another fan wrote, “@neneleakes miss you on my screen â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ come back please!”

Speculation heightened when NeNe started following Bravo on Instagram in November 2023. Fans interpreted this as a potential sign of improved relations with the network, especially considering her 2022 lawsuit alleging a toxic work environment with racism tolerated by the show’s producers.

Nene has always voiced her opinions on the franchise show. She recently stated the showrunners need to blow something up to bolster viewership due to extremely low ratings.

She also echoed what many viewers have said for years now: the show needs some fresh blood after 15 years of the same cast.

It’s safe to say Nene Leakes won’t make a return to the show. Maybe we’ll see her make a debut on a different network with her own show one day!