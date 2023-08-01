Part two of NeNe Leakes‘ chat with former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King is airing and it includes the O.G. detailing her lawsuit against Bravo while saying she’d return to “the house she’s built”, not for herself—but for the fans.

As previously reported NeNe accused the network, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, and #RHOA production companies, True Entertainment and Truly Original, of “racism and creating a hostile work environment” before she was “forced off” the show.

Now she’s explaining that she was offered only six episodes on the thirteenth season of the program which prompted her to decline and later file her lawsuit.

“You’re unhappy,” she alleged production told her about the episode offer. “I just get six episodes because you think I’m unhappy? Why am I unhappy? I’m unhappy that I got six episodes. Shouldn’t I get more episodes? Why is it a phase-out?”

She also said that other girls who “weren’t the same complexion” as her were offered 18 episodes.

Also in her interview with King, NeNe doubled down on her previous statement that the suit was because of “unfair treatment.”

“All I ever wanted on this show was to be treated fairly and a lot of girls and the people that worked on the show and behind the scene know that there was things that just were not fair at all,” said NeNe on the Reality With The King podcast. “And it pains me and hurts me deeply how I fought for some of the girls that are on the show and how they did not fight for me to stay on the show and how much I fought for them to stay on the show. That’s very painful.

“The cast, period,” she added when asked specifically who she was accused of being unsupportive. She also said that she has text messages to substantiate her claims.

“I feel like I should have been getting better, fair treatment, that’s it,” said NeNe noting that she’s always been open to working things out with the network.

That’s not all, however, NeNe also spoke on a possible reconciliation with Bravo boss Andy Cohen and answered the looming question about a possible #RHOA return.

