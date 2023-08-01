Part two of NeNe Leakes‘ chat with former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King is airing and it includes the O.G. detailing her lawsuit against Bravo while saying she’d return to “the house she’s built”, not for herself—but for the fans.
As previously reported NeNe accused the network, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, and #RHOA production companies, True Entertainment and Truly Original, of “racism and creating a hostile work environment” before she was “forced off” the show.
Now she’s explaining that she was offered only six episodes on the thirteenth season of the program which prompted her to decline and later file her lawsuit.
“You’re unhappy,” she alleged production told her about the episode offer. “I just get six episodes because you think I’m unhappy? Why am I unhappy? I’m unhappy that I got six episodes. Shouldn’t I get more episodes? Why is it a phase-out?”
She also said that other girls who “weren’t the same complexion” as her were offered 18 episodes.
Also in her interview with King, NeNe doubled down on her previous statement that the suit was because of “unfair treatment.”
“All I ever wanted on this show was to be treated fairly and a lot of girls and the people that worked on the show and behind the scene know that there was things that just were not fair at all,” said NeNe on the Reality With The King podcast.
“And it pains me and hurts me deeply how I fought for some of the girls that are on the show and how they did not fight for me to stay on the show and how much I fought for them to stay on the show. That’s very painful.
“The cast, period,” she added when asked specifically who she was accused of being unsupportive. She also said that she has text messages to substantiate her claims.
“I feel like I should have been getting better, fair treatment, that’s it,” said NeNe noting that she’s always been open to working things out with the network.
That’s not all, however, NeNe also spoke on a possible reconciliation with Bravo boss Andy Cohen and answered the looming question about a possible #RHOA return.
Hit the flip.
Despite NeNe seemingly hinting that Andy Cohen was racist while reacting to an interview he did with Wendy Williams, NeNe told Carlos King that she was open to mending their friendship.
“I don’t have any hard feelings,” said NeNe about Andy on Reality With The King. “I’m a Sagittarius. At some point, I may be mad at you but then I get over it. I’m not the kind of girl who carries a grudge or holds a grudge either, I’m also not an ass-kisser. I hate that we’re in this palace, I wish there was a way to find our way back to each other because life is short. It would be nice to just work through the issues. I honestly don’t have any ill feelings,” she added.
NeNe also confirmed that she would be down to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta not for herself, but for the fans.
“The fans have all asked for me,” said NeNe. “If I had to go back it would 100% be for the fans. The check is not a bad check although I think it should be bigger.”
NeNe is also felt out denying calling Andy racist despite people noting that she sued Bravo for racism and discrimination and accused NBC, Bravo, and True Entertaibnemtn of “fostering a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.”
Other topics broached during the interview include Marlo being the “biggest entertainer” on this season of #RHOA and Kim Zolciak allegedly getting preferential treatment, something she mentioned in her discrimination suit.
“We have sat in meetings to discuss Kim Zolciak being able to do things that we are not able to do,” said NeNe noting that Kim was not forced to take the contentious Housewives and would “show up when she was ready to show up.”
She also alleged that the franchise currently doesn’t have any stars and blasted Kandi Burruss for being uninteresting.
Looks like that Kandi Vs. NeNe feud might be getting reignited…
Watch NeNe Leakes’ interview with Carlos King below.
