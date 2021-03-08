Bossip Video

Travis Scott and his foundation, The Cactus Jack Foundation, has fed over 1,000 families impacted by the brutal Texas winter storms.

Travis Scott has been dominating during the entire pandemic while somehow staying low-key at the same time. He’s had a few surprise pop-ups that have resulted in some fines from the LAPD, three Number 1 singles, and several collaborations, to name a few. But not only has he earned some bags during these hard times, but he’s also giving back through his Cactus Jack Foundation.

Last month, Texas was devastated by winter storms and terrible leadership that left much of the state without power. While many are still looking for relief, Travis and his foundation have stepped up to help. After having fed 50,000 people impacted already, Travis is back helping even more people in his home state.

The foundation held a contactless drive-up only relief event at Willowridge High School in Houston. During the event, Travis was able to feed over 1,000 families and provide them with masks and PPE in addition to non-perishable items. Travis was not on hand at the event, but his sister, Jordan Webster, held everything down alongside the mayor, Sylvestor Turner.

This probably isn’t the last event for Texas as the damage is still being uncovered daily, but obviously, this is a huge step in the right direction. You can which a clip from the event below.

As we previously reported, The City of Houston and the Cactus Jack Foundation coordinated the big event with local community members including The Black Service Chamber, The National Association of Christian Churches (NACC)–and restaurant owners to identify vulnerable Houstonians in need of assistance.