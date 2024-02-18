The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Overall this week’s transits don’t come with a lot of drama which is great right?

On the 19th the Sun enters Pisces which urges us to get dreamy, play in our subconscious and even get curious about plant medicine, Akashic Records and Past Lives.

On the 24th we have a Full Moon in Virgo which is a great time to deep clean your home or take an energizing spiritual baths. Expect your productivity and out put to be at a maximum.

Okay, let’s see what Spirit has in store for you this week.

CAPRICORN:Spirit wants you to ask yourself: “Self, am I living life to the fullest?” and if you get a quiet – “not really” it’s time to switch it up. Many of you have gotten yourselves into a rut and a slight depression since the pandemmy and have forgotten how to live. Brush off those Debbie Downer dust bunnies from your shoulders – and go and make some fun memories for yourself. RED FLAG: There will be a possible loss of some type this week – allow it to be a wake up call and please don’t judge others too harshly as to how they handle pain. SWEET SPOT: If you’re into wintery vacations – maybe plan a weekend retreat in the woods and go ice fishing. It could prove to be both meditative and fun.

