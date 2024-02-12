Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

The theme of Aquarius continues this week with Mars entering the sign on the 13 and Venus joining the party on the 16th and don’t forget Mercury was the host. This trine of powerful planets in this airy but fiery sign will drive big change both in our personal lives as well as on the world stage. It will propel us to go after big goals in a unique way! In terms of our love lives – this energy suggests that it’s time to play and call in the partner that will provide us with the highest pleasure and spiritual enlightenment. If you’re single, this is a good week to mingle and be seen. Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

CAPRICORN:

Past circumstances and situations that may not have gone the way you wanted, will come back up this week. And believe it or not this is for your ultimate benefit. Spirit will be testing you to see if you’re now in your power, where your empathy lies and if you know when to speak and when to be silent. Take everything in stride and seek the lesson and move on. RED FLAG: Car trouble ahead…I’m seeing direct trouble with the engine and the brakes and possible problems with your insurance. SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been feeling the winter blues, warm up your space with fresh flowers and fresher sheets.

