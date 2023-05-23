Bossip Video

After being swept by the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James said that he’s unsure if he will return to the game of basketball.

Last night, James and the Los Angeles Lakers were swept in the Western Conference Finals and despite King James giving his best first-half performance in a playoff series ever, it just wasn’t enough. Before trolls and sports reporters could build their narratives about his playoff exit, Bron dropped a bombshell and said he’s unsure if he will return next season.

“I got a lot to think about,” James said after the game. “Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.”

Of course, the basketball great has been dramatic throughout his career but retirement isn’t something he’s previously mentioned.

With that, reporters immediately asked for clarity and did not let him exit the post-game conference without elaborating.

His shocking revelation came on the same day that Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement leaving LeBron as the last member of the 2003 NBA Draft Class.

Last year, James signed a contract extension with the Lakers which means he has the 2023-2024 season on his contract then a player option.

This news comes amid his hope to play alongside his son Bronny James who will be attending USC for college. Ideally, LeBron would not retire but take a year off and then come back for a farewell alongside his legacy.

Let’s be honest, an abrupt retirement for the King just doesn’t seem realistic.