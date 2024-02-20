The stars were out in Indianapolis for NBA All-Star weekend that brought out GloRilla, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Chris Tucker, Jordyn Woods, Jennifer Hudson, Yung Miami, Kai Cenat, and many more for shenanigan-filled festivities in the midwest.

perhaps the best video of this whole weekend pic.twitter.com/kCSVABl8y9 — Ally ✨☕️ (@HeyitsAllyssa) February 18, 2024

As expected, the star-studded weekend gave us hilarious viral moments including Big Glo shooting her shot at Dame Lillard, Kevin Durant sneaking a stare at Yung Miami, and quite possibly the worst slam dunk contest ever.

Glorilla shoots her shot at Dame Lillard “Whoever she is can’t whoop me” pic.twitter.com/qaAffixotx — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 19, 2024

Yung Miami spotted at NBA All-Star weekend with Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/JzAXzKxrwB — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 17, 2024

crowd booing after Jaylen Brown dunks over a 5’3 Kai Cenat SITTING DOWN 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Gz3TtVD4sc — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 18, 2024

But it was the lackluster All-Star game that took the cake, sparking social media backlash over the low-energy, low-effort spectacle featuring the league’s biggest stars.

“Well…” Adam Silver not happy with the All Star Game 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yU9nuZOl3k — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) February 19, 2024

According to Complex, Stephen A. Smith went full Stephen A. Smith on First Take where he dragged the game and players involved in one of the most uncompetitive All-Star games ever.

“What transpired last night was an absolute travesty,” Smith said. “Nearly 400 points scored. No defense, no effort whatsoever. This is the ultimate indictment against NBA stars who show up for All-Star weekend. You play harder in the summer when you’re training.”

SAS wasn’t alone in his disdain for the game that drew boos from the crowd and visible frustration from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as he presented Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Eastern Conference team with the trophy.

Adam Silver: “Luka, please try this year. You’re an MVP candidate” Luka: pic.twitter.com/ndZa1PtBEW — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) February 19, 2024

Jaylen Brown wanted no part of that trophy….Adam Silver didn’t seem too happy & Scottie Barnes with the ‘WOO HOO’ 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QkNzxE5SQD — CELTICS ☘️ BANNER 18 (@BiggLynch) February 20, 2024

Earlier this year, Silver implemented the first-ever in-season tournament which gave players a chance to win an extra $500,0000. At this point, he should put another $500,000 on the line for the struggling NBA All-Star game that used to be must-see TV a long, long time ago.

You can watch Stephen A. Smith’s full All-Star rant below.

What was your fave moment from All-Star weekend? Were you bothered by the struggly All-Star game?Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the buzzy weekend on the flip.