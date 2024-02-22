Bossip Video

Kodak Black is finally a free man again but he’s already putting his freedom in jeopardy after being videotaped throwing rocks at reporters while leaving jail.

On Wednesday, February 21, Kodak Black claimed another legal victory and yet again regained his freedom. District Judge Jose. E Martinez ordered his release from jail after Kodak pleaded guilty to “failure to report police contact.” Judge Martinez gave the rapper credit for time served after nearly two months behind bars.

According to Local10, however, the second he walked out of jail he was already causing problems and risking yet another probation violation.

Outside of the jail, Local 10 journalist Bryan Murphy waited in hopes of speaking with the rapper but the rapper reportedly became extremely aggressive. Local 10 reports that Kodak threatened to punch another reporter on the scene and then threw rocks at Murphy. Murphy was allegedly struck in the ribs and filed a police report with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“Call the cops! Call the cops!” Kodak allegedly shouted to people nearby while threatening reporters.

This behavior is odd for someone who is on thin ice with law enforcement and who previously received a Presidential pardon. You’d think Kodak Black would be on his best behavior, but apparently that wasn’t the case.

You can watch footage of Kodak’s erratic behavior while leaving jail below.