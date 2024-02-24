Bossip Video

After a decade of fans begging for EASports College Football, it will return this summer thanks to Name, Image & Likeness.

Video games produce some of the best childhood memories and one of the most talked about games by far is EASports College Football. Over 10 years ago you could take any major university and create your dynasty and take them to the mountaintop of College Football. The game was beloved by every type of gamer and probably wasn’t truly appreciated until it disappeared in 2013.

The reason it stopped being produced was over issues with players being in the game and essentially not being paid according to ESPN.

If you thought Name, Image, and Likeness was a recent issue you likely weren’t around in the 2010s. When NIL first popped up there was no way to move forward. Mainly because paying players was an issue the NCAA wouldn’t budge on. Fast forward to now, and players can be paid and luckily that paved the way for College Football ’25. Players can opt-in to be in the game with their likeness and receive $600 and the game reportedly.

The biggest question right now is who will be on the cover with most of the sports respected voices voting for Nick Saban. Putting Saban on the cover avoids any issues or backlash when placing an athlete on the cover. Chris Fowler recently revealed personalities have been recording for the game for years.

