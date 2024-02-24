Bossip Video

Disgraced deviant Donald Trump‘s hairpiece was on too tight during a recent campaign stop where he told a crowd that his criminal charges and mugshot make him endearing to Black voters.

The comments were made by the maniacal MAGA miscreant in Columbia, South Carolina, where he appeared before a group of Black conservatives, according to CNN.

“I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing. They were doing it because it’s election interference and then I got indicted a second time, and a third time and a fourth time. And a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against.”

Currently, Trump is facing 91 criminal charges and now seems to believe that he is able to relate to the experiences of the American Negro. Trump continued his speech to the Black Conservative Federation, saying that they,

“understand better than most that some of the greatest evils in our nation’s history have come from corrupt systems that try to target and subjugate others to deny them their freedom and to deny them their rights. You understand that. I think that’s why the Black people are so much on my side now because they see what’s happening to me happens to them.”

Chile. The orange face oligarch has ceased even attempting to be the f*** serious, and the fact that any Black person would be a willing audience to his insanity is upsetting me and my ancestors. During Black History Month…on THIS LAND?!

Furthermore, apparently, some of your cousins have made Trump think that his mugshot is the newest cultural currency.

“The mug shot, we’ve all seen the mug shot, and you know who embraced it more than anybody else? The Black population. It’s incredible. You see Black people walking around with my mug shot, you know they do shirts.”

This is going to be a LONG election year.