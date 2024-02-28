Bankhead Bounce, Donkey Kong! Hulu Drops First Look Photos From ’Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’ Documentary

First Look Photos From "Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told"

Are you ready to experience the “wildest party never told?”

We’re only a few weeks away from Hulu’s long-awaited Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told Documentary that “tells the untold story of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that skyrocketed into a cultural phenomenon,” per the official synopsis.

At its height, Freaknik was a culture-shifting event that attracted hundreds of thousands of people to classic Atlanta for the biggest street party ever.

What started as a Black college cookout, soon became known for freaky tales of highway hookups and other explicit shenanigans that ultimately led to the festival’s demise.

Executive produced by Luke Campbell, Jermaine Dupri, and 21 Savage, and masterfully crafted by Mass Appeal & Swirl Films, the buzzy Doc features appearances from Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Jalen Rose, Too $hort, Cee-Lo Green, Rico Wade, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, and more.

According to the press release, “the film offers an intimate glimpse into an enduring legacy, while acknowledging the complexities it introduced into the social fabric and leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Atlanta and beyond.”

And, as expected, jokes about whose parents will pop pop in the Doc are already flying despite Variety reporting that the Doc will focus on Freaknik’s impact and downfall, not freaknasty parents.

Are you worried about seeing one of your parents doing freaky thangs in the Doc (premiering March 21 on Hulu)? What’s your go-to Freaknik anthem? Do you already have your outfit picked out for the premiere? Tell us down below and peep some social media chitter-chatter over the buzzy Doc on the flip.

