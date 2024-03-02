Bossip Video

Accusations continue to pile up against Bad Boy founder Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

But a judge has ruled that one accuser will have to come forward publicly if she wants her day in court, RadarOnline reports.

The woman, identified in court filings as ‘Jane Doe,’ alleges Combs sexually assaulted her when she was 17. Should a judge rule against the 54-year-old mogul’s motion to dismiss the case, her real name will be revealed.

Jane Doe alleges that she was sex trafficked by Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre in Detroit in 2003. After being flown to NYC on a jet, the woman alleges that she was gang raped by Diddy and other men. Photos of the woman posing in the studio in front of the letters “PD” were included in the lawsuit.

An attorney for Diddy spoke out on his behalf, claiming that he,

“never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise.”

Jane Doe is being represented by attorney Douglas Wigdor, who also filed a lawsuit on behalf of Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie. Diddy and Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, amicably settled their lawsuit in less than 48 hours. Diddy has continued to deny any allegations of abuse in their relationship.

A statement from Comb’s legal team released about Doe’s allegations questioned the timing of her lawsuit, saying,

“Plaintiff’s decision to wait more than two decades to file her Complaint has prejudiced Defendant, as he has lost the ability to defend himself fully and fairly in this action. Some or all evidence that otherwise would have been available if the action had been promptly commenced may be unavailable, lost, or compromised.”

That Harlem man must be shaking in his boots.