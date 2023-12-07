Bossip Video

50 Cent continues to take aim at his rap rivals, but he’s fueling the feuds for a good cause after new accusations of Diddy drugging and gang-raping women echoed a controversial Rick Ross lyric.

Although the Raising Kanan executive producer is a master of trolling, he wasn’t just poking fun at Diddy’s downfall. While many wondered about a documentary similar to Surviving R. Kelly amid Cassie’s (Casandra Ventura) bombshell lawsuit last month, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was apparently putting in the work. TMZ reports that 50 Cent is developing a documentary about the allegations against the Bad Boy mogul.

If you’ve missed any of the recent news about alleged victims coming forward about Diddy, you don’t need to look any further than 50 Cent’s Instagram to catch up. The Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ star kept tabs on the headlines while keeping his foot on the rebranded Brother Love’s neck. The Devil works hard, but 50 works harder as more former collaborators and alleged victims share their stories.

Following Jane Doe’s new lawsuit against Diddy for gang rape and sex trafficking, 50 claimed his “documentary is gonna blow you away.” With a title like “Diddy Do It, or Not” many assumed it was another joke at his enemy’s expense. However, the posts took a surprisingly serious tone from 50.

See 50 Cent’s announcements about the documentary with new accusations of Diddy drugging women like the Rick Ross line after the flip.