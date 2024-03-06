Bossip Video

What’s better than being Black and excellent?

In honor of the Oscars and Women’s History Month, the famed Black Excellence Brunch gave flowers to behind-the-scenes MVPs who contribute to the success of SZA, Kyla Pratt, Niecy Nash, and Tabitha Brown over the years.

Nash set the tone with a touching speech dedicated to her supportive wife Jessica Betts, Tabitha Brown showered her long-time glam team Brandie King and Shaylin Jones with love, Grammy-winner SZA gave flowers to her creative director/choreographer Cortland James, and Kyla Pratt celebrated her mother Kecia Pratt for her unwavering support throughout her career.

Related Stories Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

Powered by Don Julio Tequila, the “To Be Celebrated”-themed affair brought out some of LA’s flyest tastemakers for good vibes, delicious eats, and feel-good music at a stunning gated Spanish villa in West Hollywood.

Notable attendees included NAACP Image Award-nominated husband and wife Angel Moore and Marcus Tanksly, actress Kellee Stewart, Emmy-nominated choreographers Tia Rivera and Adrian ‘DJ’ Dubs, actor/influencer Kendall Kyndall, and Creative Director Joey Harris who were celebrated for their contributions to Oscar-nominated films.

“We decided to do something different and host an extension of @blackexcellencebrunch coined “To Be Celebrated,” said Black Excellence Brunch founder Trell Thomas who co-hosted the event with Shawn Finnie, The idea was to create an award show ceremony that loved on the people behind the people we love and made a space for this award season’s celebrated figures/ heroes in Black culture to honor/celebrate the people behind them that help make it possible for them to get to award stages. It was so beautiful to see @niecynash1 celebrate her amazing and talented @jessicabettsmusic, to hear @kylapratt speaks so beautifully about her mom’s contributions to the women she is today, to watch @sza give well deserved credit to the man that gives her the courage to perform and helps her push her limits and for @iamtabithabrown to show us the magic behind “Donna” and that gracious face that we know and love. To say my heart is full is a complete understatement! There is no way to describe the warmth and love of yesterday. Admittedly, I almost had a breakdown when It started to pour raining out of nowhere but quickly realized the quick rain and immediate sun only made way for a beautiful rainbow to shine over the event—wow!”

For a look back at previous Black Excellence Brunch events, click here.