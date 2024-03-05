Bossip Video

Florida has finally had enough and that’s saying a lot because, well…Florida.

For several years now, the folks who live in Miami Beach and surrounding areas of the Sunshine State have grown weary of the chaos that ensues during spring break and have been publicly campaigning for the unofficial American social holiday to end. When we say “publicly campaigning” we’re not just talking about city council meetings and newspaper articles, we’re talking about money spent to actively market against spring break.

BOSSIP has been reporting on the lunacy of the week-long vacation that includes, sexual assaults, riots, fights, mass arrests, fatal shootings, and full-blown states of emergency. In the same way that Freaknik had reached heights of debauchery that were no longer tenable for a city looking to maintain order and decency, it looks like spring break has finally come to an end. At least that’s what Florida Governor Ron Desantis hopes.

According to a CNN report, 14o state troopers have been deployed to Miami Beach and other popular areas of Florida to shut s#!t down for young folks who think they’re about to catch a vibe while they’re out of school.

“We at the state level stand ready to help our local communities maintain order,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “We don’t welcome mayhem,” DeSantis said. “The state has a lot going on, it’s a fun place to be at… we want to see people do that, but we also are going to insist that people respect the law.”

The shootings that occurred last during spring break ’23 led to the enforcement of a midnight curfew and we won’t be surprised if that curfew is reinforced this year. Only time will tell if the police presence makes a difference but we fully expect to see shenanigans scrolling down our social media timelines.