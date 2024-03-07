Peter Thomas, ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, is in a messy financial situation over 1 Society, a Miami restaurant he failed to open.
According to Radar Online, Thomas was hit with a colossal 7-figure judgment in favor of DTS DT Retail, the landlord for 1 Society.
Here’s more from Radar Online:
“Thomas ran Bar One from 2019 until late last year when the business was evicted over unpaid rent. Before the eviction, Thomas had plans to open a separate “upscale supper club” named 1 Society. He planned to spend $3 million on the project. The project never took off and the company formed for 1 Society was dissolved.”
As BOSSIP previously reported, 1 Society isn’t Thomas’ only Miami establishment that couldn’t stand on business. Thomas also faced eviction over nearly half a million dollars in unpaid rent for Bar One Miami Beach. At least the former RHOA star got to open Bar One before his landlord served him eviction papers, unlike 1 Society.
DTS DT Retail sued Thomas in January ’23, claiming he breached a 120-month lease for 1 Society. The company claimed Thomas didn’t pay rent between October 2022 and January 2023, and owed $61k in back rent.
In addition, the landlord said Thomas failed to uphold his end of an agreement to produce the tenant plans within 30 days of establishing a lease. Thomas is also accused of refusing to turn over the keys despite his breaches of contract.
DTS DT won a judgment of $9.1 million plus attorney fees from Thomas and 1 Society in February. However, Thomas denies allegations of wrongdoing. He claims DTS DT breached the lease by not providing him access to the premises.
But bar-none-the-less, Thomas says he plans to appeal and that “they’ll never see a dime.” That might be one of the few promises you can count on Peter Thomas to keep.
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.