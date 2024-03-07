Bossip Video

Peter Thomas, ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, is in a messy financial situation over 1 Society, a Miami restaurant he failed to open.

According to Radar Online, Thomas was hit with a colossal 7-figure judgment in favor of DTS DT Retail, the landlord for 1 Society.

Here’s more from Radar Online:

“Thomas ran Bar One from 2019 until late last year when the business was evicted over unpaid rent. Before the eviction, Thomas had plans to open a separate “upscale supper club” named 1 Society. He planned to spend $3 million on the project. The project never took off and the company formed for 1 Society was dissolved.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, 1 Society isn’t Thomas’ only Miami establishment that couldn’t stand on business. Thomas also faced eviction over nearly half a million dollars in unpaid rent for Bar One Miami Beach. At least the former RHOA star got to open Bar One before his landlord served him eviction papers, unlike 1 Society.

DTS DT Retail sued Thomas in January ’23, claiming he breached a 120-month lease for 1 Society. The company claimed Thomas didn’t pay rent between October 2022 and January 2023, and owed $61k in back rent.

In addition, the landlord said Thomas failed to uphold his end of an agreement to produce the tenant plans within 30 days of establishing a lease. Thomas is also accused of refusing to turn over the keys despite his breaches of contract.

DTS DT won a judgment of $9.1 million plus attorney fees from Thomas and 1 Society in February. However, Thomas denies allegations of wrongdoing. He claims DTS DT breached the lease by not providing him access to the premises.

But bar-none-the-less, Thomas says he plans to appeal and that “they’ll never see a dime.” That might be one of the few promises you can count on Peter Thomas to keep.