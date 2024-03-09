Bossip Video

Bardi is back, and Cardi B is no longer allowing anxiety and nerves to keep her from releasing new music.

Cardi B fans have been hyped for her next album, and she’s got them covered with over 100 songs to choose from! She told the Bardi Gang that she was “not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say” prevent her from releasing new songs, adding that “I’ve got no choice because I’m dropping my album this year, so stay tuned for the announcement.”

Among her hit songs is the latest track, “Like What (freestyle),” making waves on TikTok. This fire track samples Missy Elliott’s iconic 1999 single, “She’s A B***h.”

Reactions To Cardi B’s Sneak Peak Of “Miami”

As if that wasn’t enough, Cardi isn’t slowing down! She hopped on Instagram to give us a sneak peek of her next single, “Miami,” set to release real soon.

Right on cue for the warming weather, Cardi released the Miami track, coinciding with fans gearing up for spring break. She also treated followers to a behind-the-scenes video of her in the studio, spitting lyrics in her most authentic vibe.

“Me vs. you and you know who they pickin’,” she raps. “I can survive in the coldest conditions… B–ches is washed, soapin’ the dishes/ I apply pressure like boa constrictors/ One b–ch, two b–ch, old b–ch, new b–ch, none of y’all not gonna do s–t/ I’m in Miami I pull up on cruise ships.”

Several celebrities jumped in the comment section to show love and hype up the Bronx rapper. Fellow rapper Flo Milli said, “Back on ya bsðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥.”

Four-time Grammy winner Sza commented, “This look is everything!”

She captioned her post, “15” with a winking emoji so it’s safe to say fans can expect the track to drop on 3/15 via Atlantic Records.

Are you excited about new music from Cardi B? Let us know in the comments below!