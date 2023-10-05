Happy birthday, Jayda!

It was all fun and games at Jayda Wayda’s 26th birthday bash that brought out Lakeyah, Queen Naija, Lira Galore, Flo Milli, Mariah The Scientist, and more for good ‘ole fashioned funnn at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Atlanta suburb, Marietta.

Other notable guests included Kai Cenat, Josh Smith, Queen Naija’s boo Clarence, and Doe Boy who represented for the fellas at the laid back bash.

Also worth noting is Jayda’s pink-splashed Porsche (courtesy of her Waydamin Brand) parked in front of the party.

At this point, it seems like Jayda is steering clear of on-again/off-again boo thang/baby daddy Lil Baby despite her admitted struggles to find a new boo.

“It’s hard because a lot of these guys are scared. I’ve had a situation, and one of his (Lil Baby) friends reached out like, ‘We ain’t doing that,’ she admitted during an interview with with Jasmine Brand. “So, it was just like, ‘Is this my life; is this what I’m going to have to deal with.’ I think people are intimidated because we have a child together. No matter the situation, we are always cool. We don’t let the negative interfere with our personal relationship when it comes to us being friends.”

She also shut down misconceptions that she’s had a BBL and revealed that she did get butt shots about six years ago:

“I got some injections (points to posterior), which is illegal, don’t do that. That’s why I don’t like talking about it, because I influence a lot of girls, and I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh well, Jayda got it, I need to get it,’ because I know a lot of people that got these same injections and they had to get theirs removed. So, my advice is not to do it, because everybody’s different. I also have breast augmentation like I’ve had my shots going on six years now.”

