Astro Overview:

This week we will be hit with a double dose of Pisces vibes. We’ve a New Moon in Pisces on the 10th which will gets us feeling good about romance and spiritual projects/ventures (Great time to learn a metaphysical skillset) and then right behind the New Moon on the 11th Venus also moves into this feminine sign.

This combo is great for new romantic partnerships, updating our underwear and doing love rituals while dancing under the moonlight near a body of water.

This week calls for dreaming and then dreaming a bit more!

Have fun:)

Let’s see what the week has in store for you.

CAPRICORN: Having the courage to pivot at this time is where you’ll find good fortune. However, your Spirit team is advising that you do this strategically and look at any blocks or pitfalls as lessons and redirection to a better route. If you really start to move forward now you’ll be right where you want to be by your birthday. RED FLAG: If you feel a lover is being unfaithful, you’re not wrong, but make sure you’ve got solid “proof” before blowing up on them. SWEET SPOT: Job promotions are available to you at this time, but you’ll have to make the first move.

