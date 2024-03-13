Bossip Video

Actor Michael B. Jordan dropped by the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast and opened up about love and revealed he’s ‘lonely’ yet not ready to date.

Michael B. Jordan is the latest celebrity dropping by On Purpose with Jay Shetty. Following an intense promotional run for Creed III the mega actor found time to get as vulnerable as we’ve ever seen him. On the podcast Jordan and Shetty go into detail about the actor’s love life and dating. His previous relationship with Lori Harvey unfolded in the public eye for a year and a half before ending in June of 2022.

According to US Weekly, the actor admitted he’s lonely but dating isn’t in his immediate plans.

“There’s a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating and the weight is isolating,” he shared. “The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone.”

Michael B. then went on to discuss his feelings towards dating right now and admits he’s conflicted.

“I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me.”

MJB also explained bringing someone into his world “isn’t easy” especially with his workload and career. Furthermore, he admits dating and love just isn’t simple no matter how much he feels it should be.

“It’s not just ‘I love you, you love me,’” he explained, adding that even though he believes it “should be enough” to just love your partner, “It’s not quite that simple.”

When it comes to what he’s looking for in the dating pool he describes someone that “understands all of me and all that comes with me as well.” Michael B. breaks down his ideal person as someone who understands he’s trying to find “that balance between wanting to be available and there for that person while I’m juggling everything else.”

If you get the vibe he’s conflicted on dating don’t worry he addresses his hesitation and blames his successful career. Ultimately he confesses he isn’t looking but he’s completely open to finding his person.

“There’s also a part of me that really hasn’t lived life yet. … I haven’t traveled for fun,” he shared. “I gotta start living. I’ve sacrificed and I’ve zoned in for so long.” He explained, “I’m not looking but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me.” However, he confirmed he does “want a family eventually,” so he’s not ruling out romance forever. “We’ll see what’s up,” he teased

We could ever understand dating as an A-list actor but from MBJ’s point of view, it doesn’t seem easy. Hopefully, he can find his person and finally get to living life. Life is short and you can’t spend all your time working and not enjoy the fruits of your labor.

You can watch the full episode of On Purpose w/ Jay Shetty below.