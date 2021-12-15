Bossip Video

Future and his baby mama Joie Chavis recently celebrated their adorable son Hendrix’s birthday together.

Chavis, who’s been building a thriving social media empire with her Joie In Life Fitness brand, took to Instagram on Dec. 14, where she gushed about baby Hendrix’s Spider-Man-themed party.

“I can’t believe my baby is 3 already! Happy birthday Hendrix! We love you!” she wrote.

It’s unclear as to when Joie and Future began dating, but the rapper and the model welcomed their son in December 2018. Their relationship, however, fizzled out a year later.

One photo inside Joie’s cute slideshow captured both parents cutting open their cute 3-year-old’s cake poolside. Another flick showed the young tot riding around on his brand new bike with Daddy Future pushing him along.

Now, as we’ve reported EXTENSIVELY, it’s no secret that Future is very very fertile. In addition to Hendrix, the rapper reportedly has at least seven other children with a few different women, including singer Ciara. The former pair began dating and even got engaged back in October 2013. A year later, they welcomed their son, Future Zahir Wilburn. However, three months after their son’s birth, the “1,2 Step” hitmaker called off the engagement citing the rapper’s infidelity.

Additionally, Joie shares her 10-year-old daughter, Shai, with Bow-Wow.

Out of all of Future’s baby mamas, it appears as though the star keeps on good terms with Chavis. Or so we think?

Back in October of 2019, the rapper treated the buzzing social media influencer to a lavish vacation in Turks and Caicos for her 31st birthday. The “Commas” rhymer stirred up even more codeine confusion after he gave Chavis a shoutout on Instagram in July 2020, applauding her for her bustling fitness line. This happened around the same time that breakup rumors began stirring between the Atlanta rapper and his former girlfriend Lori Harvey.

Despite Future’s copacetic co-parenting with Joie, his ex/other baby’s mama Brittni Mealy made headlines when she shadily leaked audio of the rapper allegedly saying “he never loved” Hendrix’s mom.

We know… it’s TOO MUCH to keep up with!

….But despite all the drama, Future says he absolutely adores all of his precious kiddos. During an interview in 2019, the star, who had five children at the time, said he was excited about welcoming more babies into the world.

“God bless me. I gotta have more kids,” he laughed according to The Jasmine Brand.

“Me and my boys are like the best of friends. I just want one princess. I enjoy my kids, I’m building a legacy. You have to understand that when you have girls, they give away your last name. 50 or 60 years from now, you’re going to speak of my legacy. This is what I work for. My oldest son is 16, I had him when I was 17. He understands, you have to make your own way. You still have to make all A’s and B’s in school. I didn’t go to school, but I still want you to go to school. I don’t want you to be in the streets. You don’t have to, you have everything you want. I build this up, you gotta be prepared for it.”

So, maybe Future isn’t toxic after all?