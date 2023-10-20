We have the meats!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Jada Pinkett Smith continuing her tea-spilling spree, Halle Bailey stirring up pregnancy rumors, DJ Envy getting caught up in investment fraud saga, Jeezy breaking his silence on Jeannie Mai divorce, Lupita Nyong’o confirming breakup with Selema Masekela, Waka Flocka getting flamed over Trump support, Doechii shaking up TikTok with her thunderous cakes, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series after helping Sexyy Red announce her ‘Pound Town’ pregnancy on the gram.

The chart-topping “Snooze” singer was front and center during the announcement after the sexyy duo clapped their cakes to Drake‘s “Rich Baby Daddy” while performing together in their hometown of St. Louis.

SZA and Sexyy Red perform “Rich Baby Daddy” for their first time at SZA’s show in their hometown St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/05lpPsmwVJ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 12, 2023

Knowing what we know about Big Sexyy, it was no shocker that she refused to let a lil bun in the oven stop her from putting on a show.

sexyy red gone put on a show EVERYTIME pregnant and all pic.twitter.com/KTxJlBRhwb — ✰ (@SSZEXXYY) October 15, 2023

Naturally, social media had jokes about Drake potentially being her “Rich Baby Daddy” while others wondered if the pappy is her incarcerated baby daddy or unidentified hater who leaked her now-viral sex tape. Whatever the case, congratulations poured in from across the internet.

No way Drake got Sexyy Red pregnant 💀 pic.twitter.com/Y1SgRFTMvi — SWB 💫 (@ykkswb) October 14, 2023

That lame poor dirty ass nigga got Sexyy Red pregnant???? Keep yall kids out the road fr i’m not in the mood 😒 pic.twitter.com/n7xbGtv7Hl — Ricky 💳 (@rickyhavinnn) October 14, 2023

Sexyy Red being pregnant while her BD is in jail is so on brand. — RH (@BaldJesusFareal) October 14, 2023

This week’s compilation features Ice Spice delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Joie Chavis giving what needs to be gave.

