Bossip Video
1 of 16

We have the meats!

Keyglock Playboy Birthday Celebration

Source: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Keyglock

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Jada Pinkett Smith continuing her tea-spilling spree, Halle Bailey stirring up pregnancy rumors, DJ Envy getting caught up in investment fraud saga, Jeezy breaking his silence on Jeannie Mai divorce, Lupita Nyong’o confirming breakup with Selema Masekela, Waka Flocka getting flamed over Trump support, Doechii shaking up TikTok with her thunderous cakes, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series after helping Sexyy Red announce her ‘Pound Town’ pregnancy on the gram.

The chart-topping “Snooze” singer was front and center during the announcement after the sexyy duo clapped their cakes to Drake‘s “Rich Baby Daddy” while performing together in their hometown of St. Louis.

Knowing what we know about Big Sexyy, it was no shocker that she refused to let a lil bun in the oven stop her from putting on a show.

Naturally, social media had jokes about Drake potentially being her “Rich Baby Daddy” while others wondered if the pappy is her incarcerated baby daddy or unidentified hater who leaked her now-viral sex tape. Whatever the case, congratulations poured in from across the internet.

This week’s compilation features Ice Spice delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Joie Chavis giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kaliii, Chlöe Bailey, and Amirah Dyme so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213141516
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.