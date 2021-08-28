Bossip Video

Are you ready for some new New New?

The last updates on a possible follow-up to the classic movie ATL were from several years ago when T.I. seemed to confirm rumors of a sequel with a now-deleted post in 2015. Chris Robinson, who directed the original 2006 film, posted a video on his Instagram Friday that seemed to confirm the long-awaited sequel is on the way.

“WHAT IF…….. WE DID IT ONE MORE TIME + #THE FAMILY #THELOVE #THEQUOTABLES #ATL2 #MANIFEST #CLASSICO,” Robison wrote on the caption to a possible trailer for ATL 2.

He also tagged Chance the Rapper, who showed love for the original film on Twitter earlier this week.

The whole ATL cast seems on board based on the short viral clip that’s already gone viral with over 1 million views on Twitter alone. Lauren London, Jason Weaver, Evan Ross, Jackie Long, Albert Daniels, and Kadijah Haqq reunited with T.I. with Mykelti Williamson, aka “Uncle George” narrating. Robinson also tagged Big Boi and Malika Haqq, who may also be returning for a sequel.

London recently portrayed the pregnant wife to a US Navy Seal played by Michael B. Jordan in Amazon Prime’s Without Remorse. Weaver returned to the small recently as a regular on season 4 of The Chi on Showtime.

The next place many people expected to see T.I. Harris is a courtroom. The Trouble Man rapper is living up to his nickname lately after several shocking allegations surfaced from more than a dozen women accusing him and his wife Tiny of sexual assault, drugging, and even hiring a hitman to target accusers. Now that the rapper-turned-actor-turned-reality star might join the disgraced ranks of Bill Cosby and R. Kelly, a sequel to T.I.’s hit coming of age film is sure to receive a mixed reaction.

Do you think ATL 2: Homecoming is worth the wait? Will you be watching?