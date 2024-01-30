Bossip Video

Jenny from the Block linked up with Latto from ClayCo for Hit-Boy-produced hip-mover “Can’t Get Enough (Remix)” that pulsates in the red-hot duo’s screen-sizzling video you can enjoy below:





The debut single off Jennifer’s 9th studio album “This Is Me…Now“–her first major musical project in almost a decade–set the tone for her upcoming cinematic odyssey This Is Me…Now: A Love Story that’s billed as “nothing you’ve ever seen” from the multi-hyphenate entertainer.

“I think it might surprise some people,” said Lopez about the upcoming album in an interview with Variety. “It’s definitely kind of a meta story about the journey that it takes from getting from heartbreak back to love… I am somewhat of an expert you could say in a real way. Not so much about marriage but on weddings,” she continued, joking about her four marriages. “Again, I don’t take myself too seriously I think that life is a crazy journey where you fall down and you get back up, and you keep trying and you never give up.”

Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, the “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey is an “intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life,” per the official release.

With the personal film that follows recent documentary-style films by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, Lopez “creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals,” the press release continues.

“The film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream.”

Check out the epic trailer below:





Directed by Dave Meyers, the genre-bending Amazon original features cameos from Fat Joe, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, Jenifer Lewis, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Derek Hough, Sadhguru, and more.

Will you be seated for J. Lo's This Is Me…Now: A Love Story (streaming on Prime Video Feb. 16th)?