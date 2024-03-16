Catch up on all the content you missed this week with BOSSIPs content recap featuring Kanye West, Cardi B, Love Is Blind and more.
We’ve got you covered on all the content you missed for the week of March 16. Cardi B is done a remarkable job hitting almost every press stop on earth. Kanye West delivered a new interview and avoided politics. Love Is Blind finally held its reunion and got the timeline divided like a civil war.
BOSSIPs Weekly Content Recap
Cardi B Is In The Mix
Cardi B dropped her new single “Enough (Miami)” and also dropped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood to discuss plastic surgery, music, life and more.
Kanye West Gives An Interview On Vultures & Stays Away From Politics
In addition to Cardi B dropping into the neighborhood Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ also chopped it up with Big Boy.
The show has dominated timelines and now the finale is here. It’s only on Netflix but you can find a nice recap below.
YG & Saweetie Make It Official During Rolling Loud LA
Cali Love is in the air as YG and Saweetie make their union official.
Kanye West and Kai Cenat Exchange Words Over Ye’s New Clothing
Ye isn’t going for anyone slandering his clothes and made sure Kai Cenat understood that but Kai insists he wasn’t clowning the rapper.
Sexyy Red Returns With ANOTHER ONE.
At this point, Sexyy Red is a hit-making machine. For 314 Day she dropped “Get It Sexyy” and it set the internet a blaze. You can stream the record here.
