The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we move into Aries on the 19th which can bring about much needed high energy and get you motivated to tackle big ticket items that you’ve been procrastinating on. This is also a good time to undergo a serious job search or start planting the seeds to launch your own business.

On the 22nd Mars enters Pisces which can be a bit of a conflict with the Aries Sun. Why? Because Pisces is all about dreamy, sleep energy and lofty goals and ideas. It’s also focused more on spiritual ideals vs 3D earthly issues that Aries likes to tackle.

The best way to work with this energy is to spend some time making vision boards of short term goals and then knocking them out but being sure to take structured breaks and leave room for things to go slower then planned.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week.

Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com. Use code: BOSSIP for $10 off. *Limited offer*

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN: The seeds you’ve been planting over the past few years – both professionally and personally- are set to blossom in the coming weeks. Just be patient and be open as to how these blessings will show up for you. RED FLAG: If you’ve been dealing with severe allergies including skin rashes, there may be a quiet mold issue in your home. Have it checked out soon! SWEET SPOT: Expect an unexpected invitation from a friend you’ve not heard from in a while. Even if it’s not something that’s not quite your bag- join them anyway and be prepared to be pleasantly surprised.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!