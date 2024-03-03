The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week the planets are pretty chill. Take some time to enjoy the rise of longer days, more sunshine and generally good Spring vibes. This is a great time of year to get deep into nature and ask for psychic downloads from your ancestors, deep clean your home including using spiritual energy clearing tools like Sage and Florida Water as well as clean out your Social Media feeds.

Okay, let’s see what Spirit has in store for you this week.

CAPRICORN: New and loving friendships are in the air as we move closer to the official start of Spring. If this makes you “gush” with joy then definitely spend some time meditating on the types of friendships you need at this time. Note this isn’t necessarily about removing old friends it’s more about extending your current range of personal interests and natural human growth. Lean in and get ready for it to get really good. RED FLAG: If you’ve been having a ton of headaches or just feeling sluggish check it out sooner than later. SWEET SPOT: There’s an elder in your life that would love your company- please go and visit them — even if this is just a neighbor.

