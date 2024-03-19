Bossip Video

Anthony Edwards debuted his new” Georgia Clay” Adidas AE1s then immediately threw down a vicious dunk on John Collins that left him unable to compete.

When it comes to the sneaker of the year conversation, an undisputed front-runner is Anthony Edwards’ Adidas AE1. When much of the chatter around Adidas is about the impact of dropping Kanye West, it should be about consumers going crazy for the Minnesota Timberwolves player’s sneakers.

From giving back to his community to the commercials, the partnership between Edwards and Adidas has been a match made in heaven.

On Monday, Edwards debuted the “Georgia Clay” colorway of the shoes and personally marketed them by slamming down a vicious dunk over John Collins while wearing them. The dunk was so dynamic that social media’s already calling it the “dunk of the year.”

The dunk was so intense and so hard that Collins was unable to continue and missed the rest of the game. As it turns out, both John Edwards and John Collins were injured during the play. NBA.com reports that Edwards dislocated his left ring finger after his hand collided with Collins’ cheekbone. Collins was evaluated for a possible concussion that was later confirmed to be a head contusion.

After the viral dunk, social media was set ablaze by people wanting a pair of Anthony Edwards’ shoes.

The next time someone says there won’t be a face of the NBA once LeBron James retires, remind them no one else is as charismatic as Anthony Edwards. Atlanta influences everything and AE is yet another example of that being true.

What do YOU think about Anthony Edwards’ viral dunk?