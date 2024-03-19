Bossip Video

DDG is working his way into the hearts of Halle Bailey supporters who might not have been his biggest fans before.

When The Little Mermaid star and the Youtuber-turned-rapper first made their relationship public, a lot of folks thought Bailey was out of DDG’s league. He’s also been involved in a couple of controversies throughout their relationship, making fans even more skeptical of their union.

But, as the years go by, DDG has proven just how much he cares for his girlfriend–especially after they welcomed their first child, a son named Halo, at the end of 2023. As fans warm up to their relationship, the rapper’s most recent gesture is winning a lot of people over.

In a video posted to Snapchat this week, DDG explained that he wanted to honor Bailey with her very own awards show after she lost at both the Grammys and the NAACP Awards.

“She got nominated for three [NAACP] awards. She also got nominated for a Grammy earlier in the year,” DDG explained. “But I was kinda mad that she didn’t win. I feel like she should have won at least one of the awards.” He continued, “I was very very upset that she didn’t win knowing how much of an impact she made on the Black community last year and it’s a Black award show. She was kinda down and out about it.”

While he told his girlfriend to “forget them awards” at the time, DDG went on to throw Halle her very own awards show to make up for her disappointment.

In one of the clips posted to his Snapchat, he presented the mother of his child with “the best woman award,” which made her visibly emotional. He also gave Bailey a trophy for “the best mother” award.

Moved by the whole thing, Halle shed a few tears as she thanked her boyfriend for committing to such a sweet gesture.

What do YOU think about DDG’s sweet gesture for Halle Bailey?