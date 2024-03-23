Bossip Video

In the first look at the season 8 RHOP reunion, some ladies want to mend fences, others are ready to let them burn, and Mia drops a bombshell about her new boyfriend amid her divorce from Gordon.

Whew! If you thought this season was full of mess and mayhem, there’s plenty more where that came from. Starting Sunday, March, 31, the 3-part reunion takes it to another level. Andy opened the reunion ready to make peace and set the intention “that each of you can find a path towards moving forward.”

Andy’s amicable aspirations seemed to pay off as the ladies dished about getting down and dirty. Mia admitted she took Robyn’s swallowing advice. It also got quite cringy as Ashley revealed she still massages Michael’s feet every night. Girl, what? Stand up!

Alas, the peace between the baddies dressed in black didn’t last long. Every lady seemed to have a score to settle with someone onstage. Wendy brought the bilingual beef to check Nneka and Ashley. Robyn confronted Candiace’s photoshop claims about alleged screenshots of Chris’ “limp penis.” Yikes!

Mia dropped a bombshell about the baby daddy drama between her estranged husband and her boyfriend. Gordon previously claimed he thinks Jeremiah might not be his son. Mia revealed that her current boo Inc aka Incognito also thinks he’s really the baby daddy. Andy, bring out another chair for Maury to take the stage!

Check out what Bravo says fans can expect from the 3-part season 8 reunion of RHOP.

Part 1: Sunday, March 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The season eight reunion kicks off as the women take center stage among their Monarch magazine Icons gallery to rehash all of the drama that occurred both on and off camera. The ladies bond over what they do best, which is talking dirty. Robyn gets called to task for always defending Juan. Candiace is caught off guard when Gizelle and Robyn drop some shocking allegations about Chris. Mia opens up about her new boyfriend and is confronted with a rumor from her past.

Part 2: Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The reunion continues as Gizelle becomes emotional reflecting on her relationship with her late father. Robyn reveals the reason her friendship with Candiace came to a seeming end. The husbands join the stage to reflect upon the season. Wendy and Nneka face off to clear up all the rumors, but things go south when a bombshell receipt is put on the table.

Part 3: Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The reunion comes to an emotional close as Gordon shares heartbreaking news. Ashley gives an update on her divorce with Michael. Things take a turn after Keiarna takes the stage as the ladies discuss who is to blame for the altercation at the GnA Showcase. Andy attempts to mend the fractured group with the fate of long-time friendships in the air.

Watch the trailer for the Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion below.

The RHOP season 8 finale airs Sunday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Part 1 of the reunion airs Sunday, March 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Will you be watching? What are you looking forward to during the reunion?